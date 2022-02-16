Home / Cities / Patna News / Fodder scam: Patna court asks Lalu to appear on Feb 25
patna news

Fodder scam: Patna court asks Lalu to appear on Feb 25

A special CBI court in Patna on Wednesday issued a production warrant against former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and four others in a fodder scam case that involves allegedly illegal withdrawal of 46 lakh from Bhagalpur treasury in 1990, court sources said.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav . (ANI)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav . (ANI)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 10:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

A special CBI court in Patna on Wednesday issued a production warrant against former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and four others in a fodder scam case that involves allegedly illegal withdrawal of 46 lakh from Bhagalpur treasury in 1990, court sources said.

The warrant will be sent to inspector general (jail) in Jharkhand, where Prasad was sent to jail on February 15 by a special court in Ranchi that convicted him in the fifth fodder scam case, which pertains to illegal withdrawal of 139.50 crore from Doranda treasury.

The Ranchi court has fixed February 21 as the date for arguments on the quantum of punishment.

The Patna court has asked Prasad and two other accused in the case to appear before it on February 25. There are 26 accused in the case.

Sudhir Kumar Sinha, counsel for Prasad in the Patna court, was not available for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out