Fodder scam: Patna court asks Lalu to appear on Feb 25

A special CBI court in Patna on Wednesday issued a production warrant against former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and four others in a fodder scam case that involves allegedly illegal withdrawal of ₹46 lakh from Bhagalpur treasury in 1990, court sources said.

The warrant will be sent to inspector general (jail) in Jharkhand, where Prasad was sent to jail on February 15 by a special court in Ranchi that convicted him in the fifth fodder scam case, which pertains to illegal withdrawal of ₹139.50 crore from Doranda treasury.

The Ranchi court has fixed February 21 as the date for arguments on the quantum of punishment.

The Patna court has asked Prasad and two other accused in the case to appear before it on February 25. There are 26 accused in the case.

Sudhir Kumar Sinha, counsel for Prasad in the Patna court, was not available for comment.