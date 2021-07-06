Forest guard shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia

Armed men shot dead a forest guard near Kath Pool under the jurisdiction of Kasba police station late Monday. He was returning home when the incident took place. Residents of the area blocked NH-57 for two hours to protest the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

The forest guard was identified as Arun Yadav, 45. The incident took place around 10pm on Monday.

Soon after locals heard the gunshot, they rushed to the site and found Yadav dead. They immediately phoned local police and rushed him to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Locals blocked the NH-57 for about two hours demanding the immediate arrest of the killers. Later, they agreed to lift the blockade after sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Anand Kumar Pandey assured them of justice to the victim’s family.

Pandey said, “We are recording the statement of the family members of the victim and soon we’ll arrest the criminals soon.” Meanwhile the body has been sent for postmortem examination.