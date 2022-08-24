Former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to become LoP
In a communication sent to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal requested that Sinha be accorded the status of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).
Patna The Bihar BJP on Wednesday chose Vijay Kumar Sinha, who stepped down as Speaker of the state Assembly, as the leader of its legislature party.
Serving his third consecutive term from the Lakhisarai Assembly segment, Sinha has also been a minister from 2017 to 2020.
Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition was RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Deputy CM.
Jaiswal said that former minister Samrat Chaudhary has been chosen as the BJP’s leader in the Legislative Council.
2 persons pretending as police officers booked for looting motorists in Ambernath, Bhiwandi
In two separate incidents, two persons who pretended to be traffic police officials, looted commuters on roads in Ambernath and Bhiwandi by demanding money under various traffic violations. The two accused have been booked under Bhiwandi and Ambernath police stations. In the Bhiwandi incident, the complainant, Dilip Bhoir, 60, was riding a bike on Tadali Pipeline Road at around 10.30am when the two persons stopped him. They asked to see his licence.
Touching private parts of minor with sexual intent is sexual assault, says HC
The Bombay high court recently said that merely touching the private parts with sexual intent was sufficient to make out a case of sexual assault and rejected the appeal of a man convicted in 2017 under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. While the alleged incident occurred on December 11, 2013, the FIR was registered on December 13.
Physically disabled man arrested by Taloja police for raping young girls
A 48-year-old physically-challenged man, who befriended young girls and women brought up by single parents via dating app and then raped them, has been arrested by Taloja police on Monday. He used to also click their photos and then later start blackmailing them. The accused, identified as Surajbhan Singh (48), has raped at least two women of which one is a minor. He would target those who have only a single parent.
Kalamboli resident duped of ₹20K while booking rooms in Shirdi online
Kalamboli resident, Sagar Godke (21) didn't think that the casual act of room reservation online could lead to him getting scammed. An attempt to reserve two rooms in a well-known hotel in Shirdi for a family trip led to Godke being duped of ₹20,000 in a matter of minutes. Random search on Google for the contact number of the hotel led to the scam. On August 23, Godke filed a case with the cyber police.
Uttarakhand HC stays 30% quota to women with domicile in state civil services
The Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday put a stay on 30 per cent reservation of women having domicile of the state in state civil services examination. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, and comprising Justice RC Khulbe, put a hold on the 2006 order in this regard. Counsel appearing for the petitioner, Kartikey Hari Gupta added that not allowing the aggrieved women candidates to appear in the main examination was an act of discrimination against them.
