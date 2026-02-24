Bhagalpur , Four people, including a 6-year-old boy, died and 11 others were injured in an accident involving a bus, a small commercial vehicle and an e-rickshaw in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Tuesday evening, officials said. Four dead, 11 injured in road accident in Bihar's Bhagalpur

The accident occurred near Bagri Pul in the Jhandapur Police Station area of Naugachia subdivision in the district.

Talking to reporters here, Bhagalpur DM Nawal Kishor Choudhary said, "In a head-on collision between a bus and two small vehicles, four people were killed and 11 others injured. The deceased include a six-year-old child and a woman."

Of the 11 injured, eight are being treated at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur and three have been discharged.

He claimed that all the injured are now out of danger.

The DM said the district administration is informing the victims' family members, including those outside Bhagalpur, through corresponding officials.

Naugachia police district SP Prerna Kumar said, "Prima facie, it appears that two small vehicles were hit by a speeding bus on NH-31 around 6:30 pm."

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took all the injured to the hospital.

When pointed out that such accidents are a regular occurrence on the highway, Choudhary said, "There is a lot of traffic on this road. On my request, the government has approved the proposal to widen it. Work will start on this very soon."

He urged people to drive safely.

"An FIR will be registered, the driver and the bus owner will be identified, and further legal action will be taken," the SP said.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind Mandal of Katihar district, Kunal Kumar of Khagaria district, Purmi Devi and her husband Sunil Das of Bhagalpur district.

