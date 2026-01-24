The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of Bihar police on Saturday submitted its biological report to the SIT in a sealed envelope while the laboratory asked SIT to produce the girl’s parents to collect their blood sample for the DNA test. In the midst of the investigation, the Bihar minister Zaman Khan has made a significant statement, asserting that a CBI inquiry will be conducted if required. FSL report submitted in NEET aspirant’s death, min talks of CBI probe

Bihar minority affair minister Zama Khan, while talking to media persons in Bhojpur, said that the matter is very serious and the government was discussing whether it could be handed over to the CBI for a fair investigation. Union minister and chief of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi backed this demand and said that if necessary, the case should be handed over to the CBI for impartial probe.

However, a senior official of the state police headquarters said that the SIT investigation is still going on, the full report from FSL and opinion from AIIMS is yet to come, the entire report will be reviewed when it comes, then the government will decide the next strategy. The mysterious death of a 17-year-old student, a resident of Jehanabad, who was preparing for the NEET examination while residing at Shambhu Hostel in Patna, has triggered a major political controversy in Bihar. As the SIT continues its probe, delays in the submission of the investigation report have fueled speculation and allegations of a possible cover-up by the government.

Thirteen days have passed since a NEET aspirant died after a suspected “sexual assault” in the private hostel, all documents pertaining to her treatment after January 6 incident haven’t submitted to the AIIMS Patna which has been tasked to verify the cause of her death -- suicide caused by sleeping pill overdose as declared by police initially or “sexual assault” hinted in the autopsy conducted at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).

The head of the forensic science department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Vinay Kumar, said on Saturday that the institute had not received required documents, including forensic report, videography of post mortem, trail of medical treatment to the victim girl, for carrying out detailed analysis to prepare opinion on the post mortem conducted by the medical board of PMCH. “All these things are necessary to understand the sequence and causes,” he told media persons.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer, who is aware of the details of the police investigation into the case, said that the police theory of “suicide” doesn’t hold ground in the girl’s case.

The girl was purchased the sedative pills on December 26/27, then she spent 10 days with her parents at her native place, cane back to Patna hostel and then allegedly committed suicide by consuming excessive number of pills -- a story which is untenable with pattern noticed by police in suicide case and observed by medical experts. “There is more to it than meets the eye in this case,” he said.

The Jehanabad pharmacy owner from whose shop the girl is alleged to have purchased sleeping pills too has also told the SIT that he didn’t sell those pills to the girl, even though the girl’s father is his old customer. Medical store owners don’t sell sleeping pills in bulk despite medical prescription.

Though the police on the basis of the death summary from doctors, who treated her, said that it was a case of “Benzodiazepine-opiate poisoning”, the shopkeeper said that he had sold Prolol 10 and Amitone Plus to her father on prescription in a limited amount.