GA to work for uplift of Dalits, EBCs, women of Bihar: Rahul

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls due later this year, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again tried to win over the backward communities by saying that they do not have proportionate representation in the political, institutional and corporate sectors and made a strong pitch for a nationwide caste census and increase the cap on reservation if the party comes to power. He also put to rest all speculations on problem in Mahaghatbhandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar by announcing that alliance would contest assembly polls unitedly. Congress leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ in Patna on Monday. (PTI)

The Congress leader asserted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar would work for the uplift of Dalits, women and economically backward classes (EBCs). He was addressing party workers during the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ (Save the Constitution symposium) in Patna on Monday.

“We have told Bihar Congress team to ensure representation of EBC, OBC, Dalits, Maha Dalits, women so that doors are opened for all,” he said.

Gandhi who was on his third visit to state in four months, said he was confident that the people of Bihar would show a new direction to India again this time as they have always done.

Alleging that people from weaker sections of society were being treated as second-class citizens, he said, “The Mahagathbandhan is committed to the welfare of Dalits, women and EBCs. We will do an X-ray of the country through a caste census but the BJP and RSS are against caste census.”

Gandhi, in his nearly 40-minute-long speech, called the Constitution “not a merely 70 years old book.” “People say that the Constitution was drafted in 1947. However, I believe that this Constitution is thousands of years old, and it includes thoughts of Ambedkar ji, Pule ji, Gandhi ji, Nehru ji, Guru Nanak ji and Kabir. The Constitution contains the thoughts of those whom India respects,” he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister had built a “system” in which the country is being run by five per cent of the population and 10-15 people are controlling the entire corporate world. “Ambedkar ji fought for Dalits. He understood the pain and the truth of the Dalits. And he fought for that truth. That is why Mahatma Gandhi’s biography is named ‘My Experiments with Truth’, not ‘My Experiments with Lies’, something that PM Modi may write,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the party would demolish the “fake barrier” of a 50 per cent cap on reservations after coming to power at the Centre. “A caste census similar to the exercise conducted in Telangana, which is ruled by the grand old party, will change the development model of the country,” he said.

In a bid to boost up the Congress workers, Gandhi admitted wrong done in past in state Congress. “I must be the first person in the Congress to admit that we did not work, in Bihar, with the zeal we should have. But we shall move forward learning from our mistakes,” he said.

Gandhi, earlier in the day took part in “Stop migration, provide jobs (Palayan Roko, Naukri Do), in Begusarai. The yatra is being led by Congress leader Kanahiya Kumar.

The ‘Palayan roko, naukri do Yatra’ of the Congress kicked off from the Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran district — the place from where Mahatma Gandhi had started his famous Champaran Satyagraha in 1917 — on March 16. Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar is leading the foot march, participated by senior Congress leaders from time to time.

Gandhi did not address the public in Begusarai, which is also the home state of the party’s youth wing national in charge Kanhaiya Kumar.

Union minister Giriraj Singh, who represents Begusarai in the Lok Sabha, appeared miffed at the Leader of the Opposition’s presence in the town. “Rahul Gandhi should worry about his own palayan (departure) from public mind,” the BJP leader told reporters in Patna.

He also held a brief meeting with party leaders at Sadaquat Ashram.