Giraffe gives birth to calf at Patna zoo, number rises to 7
A giraffe at the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, commonly known as Patna Zoo, has given birth to a female calf, zoo officials said on Friday.
According to a zoo official, the population of giraffes at Patna zoo has now reached seven with the addition of the new family member.
Patna zoo has the second largest giraffe population after the Alipore zoo in Kolkata.
“The calf was born on Thursday at 3.25 pm. Though it was a little premature birth, both the mother and the calf are healthy. We are yet to give her any name. We have sought suggestions for a name from the public,” said Dipak Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the department of forest, environment, and climate change.
Zoo officials said special care is being taken of the newborn and her mother.
“The calf is six feet tall and weighs around 60 kg. A team of veterinary doctors is closely monitoring her health and movements. Zookeepers are trying to provide a suitable condition for them owing to intense heat. They have been kept in a separate barn to bond with each other. Visitors can see the newborn in a couple of days after a final health checkup”, a zoo official said.
The Patna zoo is also expecting the arrival of tigers as a part of an animal exchange programme in a couple of months, officials said.
-
Tribal group locks Latehar district officers, wants panchayat polls scrapped
A group of tribals in Jharkhand's Latehar have laid siege to the district collectorate for four days now, demanding cancellation of the panchayat polls in the district, which they claim is “unconstitutional,” officials said. Bahadur Tana Bhagat, district secretary of a tribal sub-group, Akhil Bharatiya Tana Bhagat Samiti, said they would not leave the premises until they get to speak to either the President or the Governor. When contacted, the deputy commissioner Abu Imran said he would speak later.
-
Teen’s body stuffed inside sack washes ashore Versova Beach two days after she went missing
Mumbai: The body of a teenage girl, stuffed in a sack with her hands and legs tied, washed ashore Versova Beach on Thursday evening. The 19-year-old girl was found dead two days after her parents registered a missing case at Goregaon police station. The Versova police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code for 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) against an unknown person. Her father is a taxi driver.
-
Unidentified miscreants looted ornaments worth several lakhs from a jewellery shop under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Thursday evening. The miscreants entered the shop posing as customers and took the jeweller at gunpoint. Jeweller Rajiv Soni was tied to a bedsheet and was assaulted with pistol butt. Some people tried to chase the looters when Rajiv raised an alarm, but they fled on their bike.
-
75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed
The Department of Management Studies of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad has recorded around 75% placement of its MBA final semester students this year with the highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum. Final year students of MBA course have been granted offers by many industry giants such as Edelweiss, Jio, Airtel, Impact Guru, Rutakshi Technologies Private Limited (Runo), BPO, Newzen Infotech, Ernst & Young, among others, informed IIIT-A officials.
-
Phoolka: Don’t boycott Badals, fight together on Panthic issues
Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana's Dakha HS Phoolka on Friday released a video message, calling Punjab-based Panthic and splinter Akali groups to “refrain from boycotting” Badals and “fight together for common issues” to avert any losses to the Sikh community.
