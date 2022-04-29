Giraffe gives birth to calf at Patna zoo, number rises to 7

A giraffe at the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, commonly known as Patna Zoo, has given birth to a female calf, zoo officials said on Friday.

According to a zoo official, the population of giraffes at Patna zoo has now reached seven with the addition of the new family member.

Patna zoo has the second largest giraffe population after the Alipore zoo in Kolkata.

“The calf was born on Thursday at 3.25 pm. Though it was a little premature birth, both the mother and the calf are healthy. We are yet to give her any name. We have sought suggestions for a name from the public,” said Dipak Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the department of forest, environment, and climate change.

Zoo officials said special care is being taken of the newborn and her mother.

“The calf is six feet tall and weighs around 60 kg. A team of veterinary doctors is closely monitoring her health and movements. Zookeepers are trying to provide a suitable condition for them owing to intense heat. They have been kept in a separate barn to bond with each other. Visitors can see the newborn in a couple of days after a final health checkup”, a zoo official said.

The Patna zoo is also expecting the arrival of tigers as a part of an animal exchange programme in a couple of months, officials said.