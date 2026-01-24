A Class 10 girl student, who was set ablaze after a 22-year-old youth allegedly poured petrol on her body on January 17, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, police said. Girl dies of burn injuries after being set ablaze by youth in Patna

According to police, the incident took place at Beria village under the Gopalpur police station area when the girl was returning home from her grandmother’s house. The accused, identified as Aditya (22), a resident of Bairiya village, allegedly used to harass the girl regularly on the road, asking her to talk to him and befriend him, the victim’s family alleged.

The family further alleged that the youth set the girl on fire after she protested against his repeated harassment.

They said that on January 17, when the girl once again refused his advances, the accused threatened to pour petrol on her and burn her. “The girl dared him, following which an argument broke out between the two. The accused then poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, leaving her with severe burn injuries,” a family member said.

After the incident, the injured student was rushed to a private hospital in Patna, where she later died during treatment. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the victim’s statement.

Sadar SDPO-2 Ranjan Kumar said an investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

Gopalpur police station in-charge Amit Kumar said the minor had earlier been living at her maternal grandparents’ house in Bairia village and later shifted to a rented accommodation nearby with her family. Police are probing the matter from all angles, he added.