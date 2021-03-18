HAM-S, VIP sulk, say hoped for Council seats

The nomination of 12 members to Bihar Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota on Wednesday has led to strong resentment in two of the ruling NDA constituents, the HAM-S and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP).

HAM-S and VIP have four members each in Assembly.

“The nominations to Council have made us dejected. This should not have happened. We should have been accommodated,” said HAM-S president and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

He, however, said, “We joined the alliance without any precondition.”

Before the Cabinet expansion, the former CM had demanded one more ministerial berth.

On Wednesday, HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan had spoken about “drastic action” after the party’s claim was overlooked.

VIP too expressed its displeasure. “We oppose this. VIP should have been consulted on the issue,” spokesperson Rajiv Mishra said, adding that party president Mukesh Sahni had earlier demanded that a person from Nonia community be made an MLC.

The two parties are crucial for the NDA government’s survival in the state as they have 126 members in the House.

Newly appointed MLC Upendra Kushwaha, when asked about Manjhi’s objection to nominations, said, “I can’t comment as I am unaware of conditions on which HAM-S joined the NDA.”