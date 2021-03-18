IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / HAM-S, VIP sulk, say hoped for Council seats
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

HAM-S, VIP sulk, say hoped for Council seats

The nomination of 12 members to Bihar Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota on Wednesday has led to strong resentment in two of the ruling NDA constituents, the HAM-S and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP)
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:02 PM IST

The nomination of 12 members to Bihar Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota on Wednesday has led to strong resentment in two of the ruling NDA constituents, the HAM-S and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP).

HAM-S and VIP have four members each in Assembly.

“The nominations to Council have made us dejected. This should not have happened. We should have been accommodated,” said HAM-S president and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

He, however, said, “We joined the alliance without any precondition.”

Before the Cabinet expansion, the former CM had demanded one more ministerial berth.

On Wednesday, HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan had spoken about “drastic action” after the party’s claim was overlooked.

VIP too expressed its displeasure. “We oppose this. VIP should have been consulted on the issue,” spokesperson Rajiv Mishra said, adding that party president Mukesh Sahni had earlier demanded that a person from Nonia community be made an MLC.

The two parties are crucial for the NDA government’s survival in the state as they have 126 members in the House.

Newly appointed MLC Upendra Kushwaha, when asked about Manjhi’s objection to nominations, said, “I can’t comment as I am unaware of conditions on which HAM-S joined the NDA.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

In a first; Rajgir, Bodh Gaya set to be green energy towns

By Ruchir Kumar I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Rajgir and Bodh Gaya are set to become the country ’s first fully green energy efficient towns, as Bihar vies with Delhi, Goa and Odisha to supply 24x7 clean power round the year through the first of its kind renewable energy hybrid model
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

HAM-S, VIP sulk, say hoped for Council seats

By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:02 PM IST
The nomination of 12 members to Bihar Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota on Wednesday has led to strong resentment in two of the ruling NDA constituents, the HAM-S and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Assembly passes 5 bills, false complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action

By Arun Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:02 PM IST
The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed five bills, including the Bihar Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with a voice vote without any amendment as proposed by Opposition members
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had started the vigilance unit with much fanfare in 2006. (HT photo)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had started the vigilance unit with much fanfare in 2006. (HT photo)
patna news

Nitish Kumar’s apex corruption fighting unit hit by staff crunch

By Avinash Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The unit, now headed by a full-fledged additional director general (ADG) rank officer Sunil Kumar, once had seven IG rank officers, most of them holding additional charge of the unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court said the convicts had acted inhumanely and deserved the punishment. (HT Photo)
The court said the convicts had acted inhumanely and deserved the punishment. (HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar: 9 get life term till death for gangraping woman, minor daughter

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The woman and her minor daughter were gang-raped by the convicts in Sondiha village, falling under Konch police station in Gaya, on June 13, 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Education dept promotes students of Class 1 to 8 without examination

By Megha, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Considering the rising Covid-19 cases, the state education department has decided to promote more than 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Bihar first state to come up with new ethanol policy

By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Bihar on Wednesday became the first state in the country to have its own ethanol policy, called Ethanol Production Promotion Policy, 2021, which has been approved by the Cabinet
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Assembly sees rare spat between Speaker, minister

By Press Trust of India, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:14 PM IST
The state assembly on Wednesday witnessed some unsavoury moments when panchayati raj minister Samrat Choudhary had a run-in with Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House in a huff and only returning in the post-lunch session when the minister tendered his apology over the spat
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Arrest minister’s kin for liquor haul or will lay siege to CM’s house: Tejashwi

By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:13 PM IST
A day after land revenue minister Ram Surat Kumar accused leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of spreading canards against him, the RJD leader on Wednesday said he would lay siege to chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence if the school in Muzaffarpur where liquor consignment was seized a few months ago is not converted into a police station in a week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has promised free Covid 19 vaccination for residents of Bihar.(HT Photo/File)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has promised free Covid 19 vaccination for residents of Bihar.(HT Photo/File)
patna news

Bihar will conduct 70,000 Covid-19 tests per day, says CM Nitish Kumar

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi said today that states will have to step up testing, focus on maximising vaccination and minimising wastage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna-March.14,2021-Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felicitates to RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha after the party merged with JDU during Milan Samaroh at JDU office in Patna. Bihar India on Sunday March 14,2021.(Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Patna-March.14,2021-Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felicitates to RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha after the party merged with JDU during Milan Samaroh at JDU office in Patna. Bihar India on Sunday March 14,2021.(Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
patna news

12 nominated to Bihar Upper House; BJP, JD(U) get equal share of seats

By Arun Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The nomination to 12 seats of the legislative council was stuck due to lack of agreement on its distribution among the NDA constituents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arms licences of 428 persons have been cancelled ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar. (Shutterstock Image)
Arms licences of 428 persons have been cancelled ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar. (Shutterstock Image)
patna news

PACS chairman shot dead in Bihar, angry villagers clash with police

By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:39 PM IST
On Tuesday morning four criminals on two motorcycles, barged into a shop and shot Matiyariya panchayat PACS president Pawan Gupta from a close range, killing him at the spot. The villagers nabbed one of the attackers and thrashed him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All the seven convicts have also been ordered to pay a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 each. (Shutterstock)
All the seven convicts have also been ordered to pay a fine of 20,000 each. (Shutterstock)
patna news

Bihar: Seven get life term nearly 10 years after farmer’s murder

By Prasun K Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:59 PM IST
A farmer was murdered while he slept near the tubewell of his farm in November, 2011. A Bihar fast track court has now sentenced seven accused in the case to life terms in jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrest-handcuffs.
Arrest-handcuffs.
patna news

Inter-district dacoit gang busted in Bihar, 10 including kingpin arrested

By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Firearms, ornaments and a truckload of looted items were recovered. Criminals said that it was their traditional profession.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold

By Vijay Swaroop I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:02 PM IST
After months of speculation, Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP on Sunday merged with the JD(U) in the presence of chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar here
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP