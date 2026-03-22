HPCL double murder: Gangsters Act likely against accused, assets under scanner

The noose is set to tighten around the main accused, Ajay Pratap Singh, and his associates in the sensational murder of two officials at the HPCL plant in Badaun’s Sainjani village, with authorities preparing to invoke the Gangsters Act. Properties allegedly acquired through illegal means may also be seized as part of the crackdown, officials said. Investigators are also probing accused’s alleged links with certain political figures, which the SIT is expected to examine in detail. (For representation)

Around 20 eyewitnesses have been served notices and summoned for recording statements, though none have been examined so far. With Eid concluding peacefully, officials said the investigation would gather pace from Monday at both the special investigation team (SIT) level and by the local investigating officer.

The incident occurred on March 12, when DGM Sudhir Gupta and assistant manager Harshit Mishra were shot dead inside the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant premises. Shortly after the crime, Singh walked into a police station and surrendered. Police later conducted an encounter procedure before sending him to jail.

As the case drew widespread attention, the state government constituted a three-member SIT under the Bareilly commissioner to ensure a thorough probe.

DIG (Bareilly Range) Ajay Kumar Sahni said efforts were underway to expand the list of named accused in the case registered at Moosajhag police station, adding that the charge sheet would be filed at the earliest. Authorities are also identifying members of Singh’s gang, while properties linked to his close relatives are under scrutiny. Action under the Gangsters Act could lead to attachment of illegally acquired assets with support from the police and district administration.

Investigators are also probing Singh’s alleged links with certain political figures, which the SIT is expected to examine in detail.

The case has triggered debate on social media, with users questioning why Singh sustained only minor injuries and was not subjected to a more severe police encounter, as seen in a recent Bareilly double murder case involving accused Asif Khan.

The transfer of then Badaun SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh to a less significant post has also drawn attention, with some linking it to alleged leniency towards the accused.

Meanwhile, SSP Ankita Sharma has formed a dedicated SIT comprising three crime branch inspectors under the supervision of the city circle officer. The team visited the crime scene on Saturday as part of the ongoing probe.

Divisional commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary confirmed that notices had been issued to eyewitnesses and other individuals, adding that evidence collection was underway and the final report would be based on witness testimonies and material evidence.