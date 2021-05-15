I am fine, says JDU MP after man spreads rumours about his death

Ruling Janata Dal (United) Parliament member Ajay Kumar Mandal has put out a video saying that he is fine as a man was booked for spreading rumours about the lawmaker’s death of Covid-19 on social media in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

Police said that Suraj Sharma wrote a post on social media about Mandal’s death and 45 people liked and 15 persons comment on it before it was deleted. They added police were trying to retrieve the post for the investigation into the case.

In his complaint, Mandal said the rumours have hurt him and angered his supporters. He has also provided police with a screenshot of Sharma’s post.

Senior police superintendent Nitasha Guriya said Mandal named Sharma in his complaint about spreading rumours on Facebook about his death due. She added a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

Suraj Sharma, who is the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party activist, has been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under the Information Technology Act.