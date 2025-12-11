The proposed energy museum — set to become India’s first and only the fourth such museum in the world — moved a step closer to execution on Thursday after a high-level review meeting cleared key components of the project timeline and the agency selection process, said the spokesperson of the state’s energy department. India’s first energy museum to come up in Patna

Chaired by Anjani Kumar Singh, advisor to the chief minister and director general of the Bihar Museum, the meeting finalised directives on project deadlines, eligibility norms for implementing agencies, and the overall framework for selecting the executing body, the press release said.

The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) will develop the museum on a 3-acre chunk of land at the defunct Karbigahiya thermal power plant in Patna. Once completed, it will serve as a modern centre for educational research, tourism, and energy heritage preservation.

A detailed project presentation was also made during the session.

Those present included Manoj Kumar Singh, energy secretary and chairman-cum-managing director of the BSPHCL, Rahul Kumar, managing director of the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL); Mahendra Kumar, managing director of the South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL), Ashok Kumar Sinha, additional director, Bihar Museum; Ashok Kumar, chief engineer (civil), BSPHCL, and members of the special committee, including Chandrashekhar Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Soumya, Nupur, and Keka Kumari.