JD (U) nominates Anil Hegde for Rajya Sabha by-poll
PATNA: Ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) on Monday named Anil Hegde, who is from Karnataka, as its candidate for the by-poll to a vacant Bihar Rajya Sabha seat on May 30. Mahendra Prasad’s death in December necessitated the by-poll.
Hedge, a veteran socialist leader, was a close associate of late former defence minister George Fernandes. He is also JD (U)’s national election officer.
A JD (U) leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the announcement of Hegde’s nomination came as a surprise but it is a reward for a man working silently for the organisation and the party. “The party has recognised his contribution,” said the leader. He indicated that they were expecting the nominee to be from Bihar
The JD (U), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is set to bag the seat in the by-poll but Hedge will have a truncated term of two years until April 2024.
-
Former BJP MLC appointed Bengaluru Mutt Head Seer
BJP's former Member of the Legislative Council, BJ Puttaswamy has been appointed the head seer of the newly inaugurated Thaileswara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt, located near Nelamangala in Bengaluru on Monday. As per reports, the 83-year-old senior politician was appointed as the first pontiff of the newly-opened Bengaluru mutt, which represents the backward caste of Ganigas, at a ceremony on Sunday. The community has a population of around 13 lakh in Karnataka.
-
Bengaluru Metro work hits a roadblock, needs 1.5 more years for tunnelling
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has suspended boring work for Namma Metro 713 times due to unfavourable geological conditions. The difficult underground with rocks and rocky soil between Shivajinagar and MG road has also made it even more difficult for BMRCL to complete the Namma Metro's phase 2 underground section. The MG Road-Shivajinagar stretch is part of the city's longest underground Metro corridor.
-
Drunk flier forces Bengaluru-bound flight’s emergency landing in Mumbai
A Doha-Bengaluru flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport late on Saturday night after an inebriated passenger allegedly created ruckus on board. Police said that the passenger who is a from Kerala, Sarfuddin Ulwar, was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act. Police said his behaviour forced the diversion of the flight and its and emergency landing at Mumbai.
-
IAF helicopters help bring Kasauli forest fire under control
After hours of struggle, the fire that broke out in the forest near the air force station in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday was brought under control on Monday. “There are flames visible near the clubhouse, but we are hopeful that we will be able to put out the fire by afternoon,” Dhiman said. Four people, including three firefighters, were wounded in the operation that lasted the entire day.
-
Acts of kindness help less privileged face harsh summer
Some good Samaritans have stepped up to help those in need by distributing food, water and other essentials. Shailee Mayur Shah, who runs a Facebook page, Smile Collectors says: “Whenever I step out of my home (Phase 5, Gurugram), I keep water bottles in my car and distribute them among those working on construction projects, digging or laying roads, and also manual rikshaw drivers and delivery agents.” Also doing their bit for autorickshaw drivers is Roti Bank, which is distributing towels.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics