close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / JD(U) president Lalan Singh rejects resignation rumours ahead of Delhi meeting

JD(U) president Lalan Singh rejects resignation rumours ahead of Delhi meeting

ByVijay Swaroop
Dec 28, 2023 08:10 PM IST

Janata Dal (United) president Lalan Singh said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is the leader of the party and that the party is united

Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh on Thursday rebutted swirling rumours that he was going to step down from the party’s top post at the national executive meeting in Delhi tomorrow and reaffirmed that Nitish Kumar was the leader of the party and that the party was united.

Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh. (File)
Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh. (File)

Nitish Kumar held a quick meeting with JD(U) national president Lalan Singh at his New Delhi residence after reaching the national capital on Thursday afternoon and later arrived together at the party’s office to attend its office-bearers meeting.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Hours earlier, Singh was emphatic that the rumours about his future and his differences with Nitish Kumar were being spread at the BJP’s instance. “If I have to resign, I will call you (media persons), and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft,” Singh said sarcastically.

“Nitish Kumar is the leader of our party. Janata Dal (United) is united and it will remain the same. If I have to resign, I will consult you,” he said.

But the unequivocal statements by Lalan Singh and other party leaders did not put out the rumours about Lalan Singh’s possible exit at the party’s national executive and national council meetings on Friday.

To be sure, Kumar told reporters in Patna earlier in the day that the national executive and the national council scheduled for Friday were routine exercises. “These meetings take place every year. It’s normal…there is nothing specific at all. These are routine meetings”, the chief minister said.

After Thursday’s officer-bearers meeting in Delhi, party’s chief spokesperson K C Tyagi said that no resignation issue came for discussion. “As anticipated, no resignation took place. On Friday, different issues including political resolutions would come for discussion,” said Tyagi.

Senior JD (U) minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that national executive and council would be discussing strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly polls. “The party would also discuss organisational issues as well,” he said.

However, people familiar with the matter in the party maintained that a change in the top could take place during the national executive and national council meeting on Friday.

“Lalan Singh has to contest Lok Sabha polls and perhaps that is why he wants to free himself. Although this would be decided in the meeting of the national council,” said a JD (U) MLA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out