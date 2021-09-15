JEE Main 2021 result: Bihar’s Vaibhav Vishal number one in the country

After attempting twice this year to crack the country’s most coveted engineering exam, Bihar’s Vaibhav Vishal finally rose up to All India Rank (AIR) 1 in his third attempt by scoring 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021. The National Testing Agency (NAT), which is responsible for organising the exam, declared the overall ranking of students over Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Another Bihar student, Kumar Satyadarshi of Begusarai, also scored 100 percentile, securing AIR 11, while Richa Kumari has topped in the female category with 99.884 percentile.

Vishal, who hails from Sitamarhi district, shares the top spot with 17 other students in the country, and is one of the 44 students to have obtained the perfect 300 marks in JEE Mains.

The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made. As per NTA’s tie breaking policy, candidates with higher marks in mathematics are given preference while allotting ranks; followed by NTA score in physics; and then by the score in chemistry. If the tie remains, the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive response will be preferred, said a senior NTA official.

The Bihar student’s father Prabhakar Kumar is a chief life insurance advisor at Life Insurance Corporation, while his mother Madhuri Mishra is a teacher. The top ranker now aspires to study computer science in Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

Vishal had also taken the exam last year, both Mains and Advance, securing the 1,762 rank in the former and 1,700th place in the latter. “I was not satisfied with my rank last year, so I decided to give another try. I modified my study strategy and resorted to rigorous revision and taking mock tests for scoring better. In 2021, I took three attempts at Mains. In the first two, I scored around 98 percentile, while in the third attempt I fetched the perfect 100,” he said.

Vishal, who completed intermediate as a flying candidate last year, scored 97.4% in Class 12.

Talking about his journey, he said, “I moved to Delhi in 2018 for entrance exam preparation. The coaching class provided well-planned study material along with conducive environment and healthy competition. I like physics the most, as my faculty taught the subject in a very easy and practical way.”

“For competitive exams, it is important to understand concepts well. I dedicate equal time to each subject and complete syllabus on a daily basis. Usually, I study for 13 to 14 hours everyday,” said the 18-year-old, while thanking his sister for guiding him during preparation.

Vishal returned to his home town owing to the lockdown, and now preparing for JEE Advance, which is scheduled on October 3.

Starting this year, JEE-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March. The next phases were scheduled for April and May, but were postponed in view of Covid-19.

The third edition was later held in July, and the fourth in August-end.

