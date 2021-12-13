Jharkhand: Hement government plans law against lynching

The Jharkhand government is planning to introduce a bill to curb the growing cases of lynching. The draft, Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill,2021, which is yet to be cleared by the state Cabinet, proposes varying degree of jail term ranging from anywhere between three years to life imprisonment; apart from fines and attachment of properties for those found guilty of lynching. Two other states, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already enforced anti-lynching laws.

According to the proposed draft bill, “...where the act leads to the victim suffering grievous hurt, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and with fine which shall not be less than ₹3 lakh and may extend up to ₹5 lakh...where the act leads to the death of the victim, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for life and with fine which shall not be less than ₹25 lakh, and the movable and immovable properties shall be attached.”

Additionally, besides strict punishment, the draft bill also allows punishment for conspiracy or abetment or aides or attempts to lynch; punishment for obstructing legal process; punishment for dissemination of offensive material, and punishment for enforcing a hostile environment.

“...Whoever contributes or enforces a hostile environment on a person or a group of persons shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to a fine which shall not be less than ₹1 lakh and may extend up to ₹3 lakh,” the draft bill further reads.

The bill also aims to put in place a top to bottom mechanism, with an Inspector General (IG) rank police officer to be appointed as nodal officers, with clearly laid out powers and duties and district magistrates ‘to prevent acts of lynching’ and ‘exercise authority against mobs’.

Lynching became a major issue in the state ahead of the assembly polls in December 2019 after a series of such incidents were registered in Jharkhand, and the current dispensation, then in opposition, had made a poll promise to bring a law against the growing crime.

The cases of lynching made national headlines when on June 17, 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela Kharsawan district on suspicion of theft. Ansari was purportedly seen in a video being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’. On June 22, he had succumbed to his injuries in judicial custody.