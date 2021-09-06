JP’s omission from varsity syllabus: Edu minister meets Guv; V-Cs meet this week

Education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Monday met Governor Phagu Chouhan, who happens to be the chancellor of state universities, and discussed with him the changes brought about in the syllabi of JP University (Chapra) and other universities and apprised him of the government’s viewpoint and people’s sentiments in this regard.

Choudhary said that thinkers like Ram Manohar Lohiya and Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan had deep linkages with the general masses as well as the state’s political climate and removing topics related to them from the syllabi was improper and against the sentiments of Bihar people. “These leaders have left an indelible imprint on not just Bihar, but on the national politics,” he added.

Choudhary said that the due process had also not been followed for bringing changes in the syllabi. He urged the Governor for immediate intervention in the matter to resolve the issue.

The minister said that the Governor has assured to resolve the issue at the earliest. He said that in view of the sensitivity of the matter, he would call a meeting of all the vice-chancellors this week itself to resolve it.

Earlier, the minister had asked the JP University (Chapra) to restore the topics on the two leaders in the new post-graduation syllabus of political science. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also expressed his surprise and dismay at the removal of topics related to JP in whose name the institution was established in 1990 and asked the education minister to resolve it.

RJD chief also expressed his anguish and sought immediate intervention from the matter. A host of leaders at the helm of affairs in the last three decades in Bihar, including Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad, Sushil Kumar Modi, Ashwini Choubey and others, emerged from JP’s movement.

“I had set up JPU 30 years ago at my karmbhoomi. It was named after Jai Prakashji. Now the RSS backed Bihar government and RSS mindset has removed the thoughts of great socialist leaders like JP-Logia from the same university. This cannot be tolerated. The government must take its cognisance forthwith,” he said.

As the Governor was out of Bihar, the minister had talked to him on phone to bring the matter to his notice. The education department was also asked to gather information about the change in syllabi in the recent past in various universities for quick remedial action in case of any discrepancy or controversial changes going against public sentiments and the government’s priorities.

