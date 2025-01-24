‘Karpoori Thakur was a true statesman, ahead of his time’: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur was the ‘messiah of social justice’ and a true patriot who had a vision for the future and for whom it was always ‘nation first’. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to former Bihar chief minister Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary. (Photo from X)

Dhankhar made the remarks while speaking at the 101st birth anniversary celebrations of the socialist icon, who was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna last year by the Union government, at Karpoorigram in Samastipur district, around 70km from Patna.

“He felt for the poor and when he became the CM, he ordered use of lift by the fourth-grade employees also in office. He epitomised true leadership qualities through his selfless approach,” the V-P said.

Describing Karpoori as a people’s leader who never encouraged ‘dynastic politics’, Dhankhar said the socialist icon was ahead of his time and many of his decisions pointed to the vision he possessed to bring about positive social change.

“His life and work continue to be an inspiration. He never owned any property, but he ruled the hearts of the people, especially the poor. His life is a message for all. He introduced reservation during the challenging times in 1978 without caring for any opposition, abolished English as a compulsory subject and encouraged work in Hindi in government offices. He was a visionary. He was the first CM in the country to make education up to matriculation free,” the Vice President said.

Dhankhar said Karpoori was conferred with India’s highest civilian award 36 years after he breathed his last, though he deserved it much earlier.

“He and former PM Choudhary Charan Singh got the highest honour from the NDA government because things have changed. Now true ideals of the society are being honoured,” Dhankhar said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kunar are realising his dreams through a slew of initiatives to build a better and inclusive society,” he added.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, Karpoori’s son and MoS (agriculture) Ramnath Thakur, MoS (home) Nityanand Rai were among those present on the occasion.

“His entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived. He made history by serving the poor. He gave identity to the backward classes and used education as a tool to empower them and end social disparities. He abolished English as a compulsory subject in matriculation and encouraged the use of mother tongue to give the poor in our villages a level-playing field,” Chouhan said.