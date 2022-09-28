Lalu elected RJD president for 12th term in a row

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was on Wednesday elected unopposed as the national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a party he founded in 1997, for a 12th consecutive term, party functionaries said.

Prasad, 75, filed his nomination for the top post at the party’s office in New Delhi in the presence of top leaders.

“Laluji has been elected for the 12 time unopposed as national president of the party after verification of his nomination papers. He was the only nominee to the post. A notification regarding his election for another term has been issued,” said RJD leader Chittaranjan Gagan, who is the assistant national returning officer for the ongoing organisational polls in the party.

Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh, national returning officer of organisational polls, Uday Narayan Choudhary, and other senior leaders were present during the nomination filed by Prasad.

According to RJD leaders, the national president is elected for a term of three years, but the elections for the post in the past have been held every two years too.

“On many occasions, organisational polls were held within a gap of one or two years in view of elections and other factors,” said Gagan.

A formal announcement of RJD president’s election would be made at the party’s national council meeting at Talkotra stadium in New Delhi on October 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON