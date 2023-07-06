Bengaluru opposition meeting will be conclusive, will oust PM Modi: Lalu Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that the second meeting of opposition leaders in Bengaluru would be conclusive as a “final shape of the proposed front would be given to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 general elections”. RJD chief lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo)

Lalu Yadav, who reached Delhi on Thursday for his routine medical examination, said that the opposition front would be getting shape and many things would be discussed at the Bengaluru meeting. “We will oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power,” he added.

The ailing RJD chief further reiterated that he would be visiting Bengaluru to attend the opposition meet. “I will return to Patna and then go to Bengaluru,” he said.

The opposition leader’s meeting, including the Congress, the Left, and several regional parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14.

The leaders previously met on 23 June Patna which was attended by 15 parties to discuss the need for a combined opposition bloc to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the people familiar with the development, the opposition leaders will meet in Bengaluru to prepare an agenda for moving ahead together while working in the respective states to fight the BJP in 2024 on a ‘one against one’ strategy.

Moreover, a decision on the name of the proposed united opposition front could also be discussed, said people.

Asked about the speculations rife that CM Kumar could once again realign with the BJP-led NDA by snapping ties with the Mahagatbandhan, Lalu Yadav said, “Nitish Ji is going nowhere,” he said.

In the same vein, he said that the BJP was slowly getting weakened and would get finished.

Speaking on the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis amid the split

in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Lalu Yadav said that the NCP patriarch had emerged even stronger after the split. “Pawar Ji has become stronger.

A few days ago, the RJD chief had underlined that there has been no talks between parties on electing a convenor of the opposition front.

Prasad, 75, had undergone a kidney transplant last year after his second daughter Rohini Archarya donated one of her kidneys for the surgery.

On Wednesday, the RJD made a strong attack against PM Modi and BJP by accusing them of harassing political rivals by filing cases against them while asserting that such oppressive tactics would not last long.

Lalu Yadav also emphasized that the BJP had become ‘jittery’ after the 15-party opposition meeting in Patna and stressed that the constitution of the country is endangered under the present BJP-led NDA government.

