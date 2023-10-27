Lalu Yadav running Congress, our fight with RJD only: Bihar BJP chief

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav attended a Congress party’s function at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar president Samrat Choudhary claimed that it is Lalu Yadav who is running the Congress party in Bihar. Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary (Twitter Photo)

His comments came following the RJD chief’s statement in which he said that the countdown for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had begun after the caste survey in Bihar. .

“A convicted person cannot be a political factor. He can speak whatever he wants as he is provided a platform by a party that does not have a leader and is no more a factor in Bihar,” Choudhary said.

He said that the BJP’s fight in Bihar is not against the Congress or chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United, it’s fight is against the RJD.

“Congress has no option but to ride piggyback on the RJD. Laluji will determine what the Congress has to do,” Choudhary said.

Stating that the caste census is not such a huge factor, Choudhary said that it was done for social upliftment, and it will not help them in political gains.

“It was (caste census) for social upliftment, not a political tool that Lalu Ji is trying to make it appear. But he cannot see beyond politics and family,” Choudhary added.

The Bihar BJP chief said that the people could easily read between the lines. “Had Laluji been serious about the caste survey, he could have done it when his party was in power for 15 years. But he only fooled the people and now wants to take credit for what he did not do. He wants to fan caste hatred, and the BJP will not allow it to happen. Narendra Modi government works for all poor, irrespective of caste and creed,” he added.

