LNMU declares the results of CET-BEd-23, 1.43 lakh aspirants clear the test

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LMNU) in Darbhanga released the results of the Bihar BEd-CET and Shiksha Shastri examinations on Thursday, a day ahead of the scheduled date of April 21. Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga. (HT Photo)

LNMU vice chancellor (VC) Surendra Pratap Singh said he called the toppers on phone and congratulated them soon after the results were released on the official web portal of CET-BEd-23.

The entrance examination was held on April 8. Of the total 1,65,676 candidates, 1,43,648 (86.70%) have passed.

As per the available data, out of 87,594 female aspirants, 70,748 (80.77%) emerged successful while of the 78,082 male candidates, 72,900 (93.36%) cleared the entrance test.

“An analysis of results shows that the pass percentage among EBC candidates is impressive — 89.31 in BEd course and 90 in Shiksha Shastri course. In BEd course, the pass percentage among STs was 89.58, SC (85.14) and EWS (93.59),” the VC said.

The pass percentage among candidates of “unreserved category” was 72.13 in BEd course, with 17,679 candidates out of the total 24,511 clearing the test. In the Shiksha Shastri course, the pass percentage among candidates from unreserved category was 58.33.

“A total of 1,84,233 candidates, among them 96,673 female candidates and 84,560 male candidates, had applied for CET-BEd-23,” said Ashok Kumar Mehta, the nodal officer for the exams.

The candidates will now take part in the enrolment process for 37,500 seats in two-year B.Ed course at colleges and institutes in 14 universities, besides 100 seats for Shiksha Shastri course at Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU). The enrolment process is due to be competed by June 30 in all aspects.

The academic session will commence from July, LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said.

LNMU has been made nodal university for CET-BEd consecutively for fourth time.

Bihar BEd CET exam is conducted as an eligibility test for admission to B.Ed colleges across the state, while the Shiksha Shastri exam is for the Sanskrit subject.

Neha Kumari from Khirikon village in Bhojpur district has topped the state in the B.Ed exam, scoring 99 marks out of the total 120, while Dheeraj Kumar from Sitamarhi has topped in the male category with 98 marks.