Hours after threatening to quit as a minister from Narendra Modi’s cabinet over denial of adequate share of seats to contest in upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi did an about-turn on Wednesday. Manjhi threatens to quit Union cabinet, then vows to be with Modi till death

In a post on social media ‘X’, Union MSME minister Manjhi said, “Some web portals & news channels have propagated/broadcast misleading news that I will resign from the cabinet. At a Munger meeting, I had said the delay in the programme could make me miss my flight and I will have to leave the cabinet.”

He further stated that ‘he wanted to make it clear he would not leave Prime Minister Narendra Modi till my death’. “We are all working for the benefit of the country and Bihar right now, but some media houses are trying to divide us at the behest of the opposition,” said the HAM-S leader, while threatening to take recourse to the court and filing complaints against such media houses in the Press Council.

At a meeting of his community in Munger, Manjhi had on Tuesday said that his demand for seats in Jharkhand and Delhi was turned down. He had threatened to quit his ministerial post at the Centre if his party did not get seats in the Bihar assembly polls. “We do not want to say that give us so many seats, give me seats on the basis of my strength. I have no benefit, I am asking for seats for your (the community) benefit. If the matter does not progress further (as per our demand), it seems I will have to quit the cabinet,” Manjhi was seen speaking in a viral video clip on social media.

Earlier this week, Manjhi in Gaya had vowed to demonstrate his strength to enhance his party’s share in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the coming assembly polls in Bihar. He had said that his party was aiming to contest 20 seats. His son and minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, Santosh Suman, countered his father’s claim that his party had sought to contest the assembly elections in Jharkhand and Delhi.

Talking to reporters, Manjhi said HAM-S was denied any seat in Jharkhand and Delhi by the NDA, whereas other constituents of the coalition, which asserted their position, were allocated constituencies in the assembly elections in the two states. “It is not that I am upset by the NDA or the BJP leadership. I have been asking for a few constituencies to contest. Where to complain, if I am still hungry?” Manjhi had asked..

Party insiders said that Manjhi is upset with the BJP as his party’s demand for one seat in Delhi was not entertained, while Janata Dal United (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) were allocated one seat each, Burari and Deoli. In Jharkhand also, JD(U) was allotted two seats and LJP-R got one seat to contest. However, the HAM-S’s claim to jump in the fray as NDA constituent was turned down by the BJP.

“Some people (parties) were allocated seats in Jharkhand and Delhi, who displayed their strength. It seems, they (BJP) don’t consider HAM-S of any worth there and hence betrayed us. Now, my party would show its strength in Bihar,” said Manjhi.

Currently, HAM-S had four legislators in the Bihar assembly, one seat in the legislative council (Manjhi’s son Santosh Suman). Manjhi himself had contested Lok Sabha elections from Gaya and made the minister in the Union cabinet after winning the seat.