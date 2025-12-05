Mistaken identity led to Araria teacher’s murder; 3 arrested, say police

Patna: Police said a 25-year-old Uttar Pradesh teacher who was shot dead near a government school in Bihar’s Araria district on Wednesday morning was killed in a case of mistaken identity. She was about to reach school when two armed criminals on a bike stopped her and shot her from very close range, and she died on the spot at around 9 am. (Representative photo)

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested so far for allegedly murdering Shivani Verma.

Verma, recruited through TRE-1 by the Bihar Public Service Commission in 2023, was posted at Middle School Kanhaili in Narpatganj block when the incident occurred.

Police have identified the three suspects as Muhammad Maroof, Muhammad Sohail, and Hushn Ara, all residents of Forbesganj.

Araria Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjani Kumar Singh said the clothes and shoes worn by the accused at the time of the crime had been recovered. Police also recovered the motorcycle and firearm used in the crime.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Purnea range Pramod Kumar Mandal said Verma, a resident of Barabanki, was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne people while she was on her way to school.

“She was about to reach school when two armed criminals on a bike stopped her and shot her from very close range, and she died on the spot at around 9 am,” a police officer said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the supervision of the Forbesganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) for the investigation.

“Investigation revealed that the murder was a contract killing. Hushn Ara suspected her husband to have an illicit relationship with another woman teacher posted in Bhawanipur primary school,” Mandal said.

Hushn Ara’s husband Shakir runs a Janata Electronics shop in Forbesganj.

Hushn allegedly hired a contract killer and paid ₹3 lakh. “The contract killer misidentified Shivani Verma, thinking that she was the target, because the real woman teacher was on leave that day and both of them had the same route and scooty,” Mandal said.

During interrogation, Maroof said Hushn Ara suspected her husband of having an illicit relationship with a teacher of a primary school in Khabadah panchayat.

A day before the murder, Maroof and Sohail had conducted a recce of the area. They reportedly reached the spot by bike early on Wednesday, and as soon as Shivani was passing by on her scooty, Sohail intercepted her and shot her in the neck from behind.

Following the murder, both fled along NH-27 via Khabadah–Dargahganj.

Police said no evidence was found against teacher Ranjit Kumar, who was named in the murder case. “He will be released from police custody,” the SP said.