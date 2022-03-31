Home / Cities / Patna News / Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2
Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between Jaynagar in Bihar’s Madhubani district to Kurtha in Nepal at a function to be attended by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 2, said railway officials.
Jaynagar railway station in Bihar’s Madhubani district. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

“The function is likely to be held in New Delhi through video conferencing on April 2,” said Birendra Kumar, chief public relation officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, .

The 34.50 km-long rail track is the first section of the rail line between the two countries and was completed at a total cost of 619 crore in 2021. Kurtha is near Janakpur, a pilgrimage destination in Nepal visited by people of both countries.

The remaining 34-km rail line will be built in two phases.

The 17-km-long second section will link Kurtha and Bhangaha while the third phase, also 17 km long, will extend from Bhangaha to Bardibas.

The 69-km-long Jaynagar-Janakpur-Bardibas railway line is being developed with support from the Government of India, officials said.

