Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between Jaynagar in Bihar’s Madhubani district to Kurtha in Nepal at a function to be attended by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 2, said railway officials.
“The function is likely to be held in New Delhi through video conferencing on April 2,” said Birendra Kumar, chief public relation officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, .
The 34.50 km-long rail track is the first section of the rail line between the two countries and was completed at a total cost of ₹619 crore in 2021. Kurtha is near Janakpur, a pilgrimage destination in Nepal visited by people of both countries.
The remaining 34-km rail line will be built in two phases.
The 17-km-long second section will link Kurtha and Bhangaha while the third phase, also 17 km long, will extend from Bhangaha to Bardibas.
The 69-km-long Jaynagar-Janakpur-Bardibas railway line is being developed with support from the Government of India, officials said.
-
Abducted son of police officer found murdered
The body of 22-year-old son of a Bihar Police officer, who was abducted four days ago from Naugachhia in Bhagalpur district, was found in an agricultural field on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Rohit Kumar, was abducted on March 28 from his native Sonbarsha village and his abductors had demanded ₹45 lakh for his release from his family, police said. Police said it seemed the abductors slit Rohit's throat to kill him.
-
BSP expels four party leaders in Agra division for indiscipline
After suffering a complete rout in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Agra division, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled four of the losing candidates from party on charges of indiscipline. BSP's Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said “SK Sharma, BSP candidate from Mathura City, ex-MLA Raj Kumar Rawat from Goverdhan and Thakur Sonpal Singh, who had contested from Chhata assembly seat, have been expelled from the party.”
-
Railway division takes over maintenance & management of Pune rly station from IRSDC
Beginning Friday, April 1, all the cleaning, food stall and maintenance activities at Pune railway station will be taken over by the Pune railway division as the three-year-old contracts made with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited have expired. While the overall works will be taken over by the Pune railway division's various departments, some parts will be given to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.
-
CM to flag off ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from Shravasti on April 4
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the 'the district with the lowest literacy rate' across the state from Shravasti, School Chalo Abhiyan, on April 4. The chief minister said all MLAs as well as officials should adopt one school each for its holistic development. The CM directed officials to pay special attention towards districts like Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur, where literacy rate was low and run an extensive campaign.
-
Strict action against protesting MSRTC workers who haven’t resumed duties till March 31
The state government is all set to take strict action against the protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation workers who haven't resumed duties till Thursday, March 31, as per the ultimatum issued earlier by state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Since the past over four months, the MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government.
