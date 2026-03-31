Nalanda spirit of linking knowledge to well-being more relevant today: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that the independent and critical thinking based on compassion which the Nalanda spirit epitomised remains more relevant today than ever before, at a time when the world is faced with complex challenges. President Droupadi Murmu, Bihar governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, minister of external affairs Dr S Jaishankar, N alanda University vice-chancellor Sachin Chaturvedi with meritorious students during the convocation of the Nalanda University in Rajgir on Tuesday. (@rashtrapatibhvn/X)

“The idea of Nalanda linking knowledge to the well-being of the society and humanity at large is still relevant. I am confident that the Nalanda University will emerge as a leading institution in Asia and the world and make a mark due to its inherent values,” she added.

She said that adopting good ideas from all sources was not just an ideal, but a living tradition, as Nalanda never saw knowledge separately and welcomed diverse ideologies and encouraged debate and dialogue. “Nalanda stands for inclusivity of knowledge and freedom of enquiry. These principles must guide its future,” she added.

She was delivering the Convocation address at the second Convocation of the Nalanda University in Rajgir. The President is also the Visitor of the NU.

Greeting people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, she said that during almost the same time period and from the same region of Nalanda, two greats -- Bhagwan Buddh and Bhagwan Mahavir -- gave the message of non-violence, compassion and love to the world.

“For nearly eight centuries, Nalanda University, established in the fifth century, remained a great centre of learning. The fall of Nalanda was not just a big loss for Bharat, but for the entire world. But the spirit of Nalanda remained alive even after that. Its revival during our times is a symbol of national and international commitment for a common cause,” she added.

The President said that it was a matter of immense pleasure that the Nalanda University today was also attracting international students, a positive indicator that it was on way to becoming a respected seat of learning drawing best ideas from all directions in keeping with its spirit.

“The Inter-disciplinary learning, international collaboration and local linkages at the Nalanda University give me a lot of happiness. The locals should also benefit from the progress of an institutions set up in their midst. It gives an opportunity to connect with local communities and know about traditional knowledge systems,” she added.

She said that India today stands at an important moment in its educational journey. “During over five years of adoption of National Education Policy 2020, there has been a renewed emphasis on holistic, multidisciplinary and value-based education. Our ancient traditions of learning were never confined to rigid boundaries. They encouraged enquiry, dialogue and synthesis.Nalanda must once again embody this spirit bringing together knowledge systems from across disciplines and cultures,” she added.

Appreciating Nalanda University’s commitment to sustainability, with its journey towards becoming a Net Zero campus, the President said that at a time when climate change poses serious challenges, institutions of higher learning must lead by example.

“The academic programmes focused on ecology, environment and sustainable development are both timely and necessary. I am confident that research undertaken here will contribute meaningfully to addressing these challenges,” she added.

She said that for close to eight centuries, ancient Nalanda was the intellectual heart of Buddhist scholarship in Asia and it must remain rooted in India’s civilisational foundations while engaging with its diverse expressions across Asia to fulfil a role that is centuries old and emerge as a leading global center for Buddhist studies.

“Some of the finest minds in the history of Buddhist thought lived and worked on this soil. This is a heritage of extraordinary significance. I am happy to note that the University is well placed to build upon this legacy. India has a deep and living connection with Buddhist philosophy and practice. This connection must be nurtured with seriousness and with a comprehensive understanding of India’s classical knowledge traditions,” she added.

She said that the graduating students would carry two things: a degree and an inheritance. “The degree is yours alone. The inheritance belongs to all of humanity. The reputation of this university will not be built by its buildings or its rankings. It will be built by what you do, and by how you conduct yourselves, in your careers and in your lives,” she added.

She told the students to cultivate the habit of enquiry, ask questions and remain open to lifelong learning; connect knowledge with service to uplift others and remain connected with alma mater, as they were the ambassadors of the institution.

“The Government of India remains committed to supporting the growth of this institution. The library of ancient Nalanda is said to have contained millions of manuscripts. With that lofty benchmark as a reference, what we are building here today, will be a lasting legacy. As India moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, institutions like Nalanda University will play a vital role,” she added.

Other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion included Governor Lt. Gen. (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain, external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, rural development minister Shrawan Kumar and vice chancellor Sachin Chaturvedi.

The President presented the gold Medals to the toppers, while degrees were conferred to over 600 graduating students from different countries and India. Former President Pranab Mukherjee had addressed the 1st convocation in 2016.