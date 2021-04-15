Negative RT-PCR test reports mandatory now at Patna airport

People coming from Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport, commonly known as Patna Airport, for hassle-free travel due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has written a letter to the director of the Patna Airport to ensure mandatory checking of negative Covid-19 test report on arrival of visitors to Patna.

“Passengers coming from Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala are supposed to show a negative test report, issued not late than 72 hours before one’s journey. As these states have witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases recently, we are keeping a strict vigil on passengers coming from these states to curb the spread of Covid-19. Those who fail to produce RT-PCR test will have to undergo Covid-19 test at the airport and they will be allowed to leave only after testing negative. Airlines are also directed to inform flyers to go for 10 days home quarantine after arrival,” he said.

At present, Patna Airport operates around 85 domestic flights ferrying more than 10,000 passengers on a daily basis.

Patna Airport’s director B C H Negi said the order has already been implemented and passengers coming to Patna from the mentioned states are being home quarantined for 10 days. He said all Covid-19 safety protocols are being followed at the airport and outbound passengers were also being screened.

“As per guidelines issued by the Airports Authority of India, all passengers are undergoing rapid antigen test upon arrival. In case any passenger travelling from the above-mentioned states fails to furnish a negative Covid-19 report, they undergo Rapid Antigen Test at the airport. If they are found Covid-19 positive, they are being sent to institutional quarantine and further medical care is provided to them,” said an official of Patna Airport.