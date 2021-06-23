NIA to probe links between Maoists of Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has involved the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe links between Maoists from Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. The ministry suspects a larger conspiracy in the seizure of arms and ammunition from the Danapur area of Patna and Karauna in Jehanabad on March 31.

The Special Task Force of Bihar (STF) had arrested five Maoists, including Parshuram Singh alias Nandlal and his associate Sanjay Singh from their village Bistaul in Jehanabad while Parshuram’s two sons, Rakesh Singh and Gautam Singh, were later arrested from their residence in Gajadhar Chak locality with lathe mechanic Mohammad Badaruddin on March 31 this year.

STF officials said two hand grenades, three instruction manuals for making rocket launchers, four detonators, one pressure switch, two safety fuses, numerous safety pins and grenade levers were recovered from Nandlal’s Danapur residence. Jehanabad superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Ranjan said, “The NIA is investigating the case.”

According to MHA officials, the probe has revealed that arms and ammunition are being brought in the area since a long time with the help of Maoists from Jharkhand. A three-member team of NIA reached Jehanabad and inspected Nandlal’s house and orchard and recovered arms, ammunition and explosives, said an official.

“A grenade launcher base was spotted for the first time in this region. Following a tip about the presence of Maoists close to Bistaul village, an NIA team began a search operation when they chanced upon the Maoists’ countrymade grenade launcher base,” an official said.

Seized items included more than 600 detonators, one regular rifle, seven magazines, six rifle bolts, 25 live cartridges, two wireless sets, three police uniform, electric wire bundle, 279 detonator caps, two-strike pins, 685 safety catches, rubber washers for grenades, five partially manufactured grenades, three grenade launching bases.

According to MHA, the arrested persons have been booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the NIA will probe the case.” The team is expected to visit Jharkhand and other states to investigate the manufacturing and storage of arms and explosives,” the official said.