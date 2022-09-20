Nitish denies plans to contest LS polls from UP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he plans to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh, a constituency represented by India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru thrice in the Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Patna on Tuesday, Kumar said, “I am surprised. There is nothing like this. Bekar baat hai (It’s trash). My only interest is to unite maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. That will be a big achievement. I am only interested in and working for that,”

He said he wants to push forward the new generation, pointing to deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was standing by his side.

“There is no choice (of seat) for myself. We (anti-BJP parties) need to fight unitedly to save the country. No work is taking place and everything is controlled. The purpose of unity is to maintain social harmony, which is regularly being attacked,” Kumar said.

On Sunday, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, president of Kumar’s party, the Janata Dal (United), had also hinted that the CM may contest Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh as he has been offered to fight not only from Phulpur, but also from Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur seats.

Meanwhile, Singh on Tuesday announced to organise protest rallies on September 27 across Bihar to protest “inflation, unemployment and efforts by BJP to disturb the social harmony”.

“The centre is trying to divert people’s attention from burning issues and disturb communal harmony. That is why we are going to make inflation and unemployment an issue in all blocks on September 27,” he said.

Last month, JD-U had snapped ties with its long-time ally BJP and formed a new government in Bihar in alliance with Lalu Prasad’s RJD, Congress and other parties.

