Nitish Kumar govt dissolves key panels set up under GA govt in Bihar

The chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Sunday dissolved four key commissions constituted during the previous Grand Alliance (GA) government. The decision comes ahead of the floor test on February 12. A notification to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD). Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (File)

The bodies dissolved are Extremely Backward Class Commission, which was set up ahead of the caste survey in October 2022, Mahadalit Commission, Scheduled Caste Commission and Scheduled Tribe Commission, ending the tenure of their chairpersons and members with immediate effect.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The commissions would be reconstituted in view of the change in the government. Prior to this, the 20-point programme (TPP) implementation committees had also been dissolved and ministers in charge of the districts during the GA government removed. The Nitish cabinet has just eight ministers apart from him against the sanctioned strength of 36. The cabinet expansion is due to take place.