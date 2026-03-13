Saharsa/Khagaria , Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched several development projects worth around ₹816 crore in Saharsa and Khagaria districts during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. Nitish launches projects worth ₹816 cr in Saharsa, Khagaria during 'Samridhi Yatra'

The CM also reviewed ongoing schemes and development projects in the two districts.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, "The CM launched more than 125 schemes/projects, worth ₹512 crore in Saharsa. These included the inauguration of 70 schemes worth ₹286 crore and laying the foundation stone for around 20 schemes, worth ₹90 crore. Besides, the CM also launched 35 schemes worth ₹136 crore."

The CM also inaugurated the Shahpur Jeevika Stitching-cum-Production Centre located in ward number 7 of Shahpur in Saharsa district. After the inauguration, he handed over the keys of the Jeevika Didi Silai Ghar to the members of the Jeevika self-help groups and inspected the facility.

The Bihar government, through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society , an autonomous body under the Department of Rural Development, is spearheading the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project , locally known as Jeevika with the objective of social and economic empowerment of the rural poor. Women associated with the project are called Jeevika Didis.

The CM also reviewed the progress of the rail over bridge being constructed at the Bengali Bazaar railway level crossing in Saharsa district, the statement said.

Later in the day, the CM launched 319 development projects, worth ₹304 crore, in Khagaria district.

The CM inspected the ongoing work of raising, strengthening, and blacktopping of the Khagaria Urban Safety Embankment near Arun Middle School, in the district. Kumar directed officials to complete all ongoing developmental work in the district on time, it said.

Others present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni and several other officials of the state administration.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.