Nitish leaked confidential info on CBI raids to RJD: BJP chief

Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal on Tuesday accused chief minister Nitish Kumar of leaking confidential information about the impending raids by central probe agencies to shield leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is the largest constituent in the ruling Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the state.

“The day CBI and ED were to conduct raids in Bihar, the information was available in Bihar only with CM Nitish Kumar as he holds the home department. He leaked the information to deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (of RJD), who, in turn, informed all the leaders of his party to hide the ill-gotten money,” Jaiswal said, citing a tweet by RJD leader Shakti Yadav.

“A day before the CBI raid, Shakti Yadav had tweeted that CBI people have arrived. Be careful,” the BJP leader said.

Addressing a press conference here, Jaiswal, Lok Sabha MP from West Champaran for a third term, said, “For the sake of his (PM) ambitions, he (Nitish Kumar) is now bent upon shielding Lalu Yadav and his family members in corruption cases.”

CM Kumar’s party, the Janata Dal (United), was quick to react. “Jaiswal may be holding a doctor’s degree but he is yet to get political MBBS degree. He should first try to know about the Act under which CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) was formed and its functioning. BJP leaders also now say he was against NDA unity,” said JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar.

Jaiswal is a doctor by profession.

Earlier this month, BJP was ousted from power in Bihar when JD(U) snapped ties with the saffron party and aligned with RJD, Congress, Left and other parties to form a new government.