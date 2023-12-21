Off-duty woman constable was making reels on Patna’s JP Ganga Path, shot: Cop

PATNA: An off-duty woman constable who was making reels on her phone camera along Patna’s JP Ganga Path was shot at by two unidentified men on Wednesday evening, police said. The constable, who sustained a bullet injury on her hand, is out of danger. Police said they are yet to identify the two assailants who opened fire at Pammi Khatoon. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said constable Pammi Khatoon, posted at Patna police lines, was on an outing with her friend, sub-inspector Shabana Azmi at JP Ganga Path, also known as Patna’s Marine Drive, at about 10pm. They were making social media reels when two men on a motorcycle stopped by, ostensibly to ask for directions. Moments later, one of them pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

Khatoon told local reporters that she was not aware why the two men targeted her.

Deputy superintendent of police (law and order) KB Prasad said that it appeared that a personal dispute may have led to the attack. “The injured constable has been admitted to the hospital for treatment where she is said to be out of danger.”

In a separate case, a 20-year-old man identified by the police as Sunny Kumar was shot dead by two unidentified criminals when he was standing near his house at Babu Tola, Makhania Kuan, at 11pm on Wednesday.

Prasad said Sunny tried to run away when he saw the assailants but they caught hold of him after a chase. They shot him and he collapsed. Sumy Kumar died on the way to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, he added.