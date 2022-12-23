Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Owner among six killed in explosion at brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran

Owner among six killed in explosion at brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran

patna news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 10:30 PM IST

"The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

Among those killed was the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar, police said.(HT Photo/ Representational image)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Six people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran district on Friday evening, police said. The incident happened at the brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari, they said.

Among those killed was the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar, police said.

"The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

Also Read | 'Go to Pak with family': BJP leader posts video message for ex Bihar minister

Those injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, a senior police officer said.

Several fire tenders were working at the site, he said.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said may the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives.

He directed officials to ensure that all injured persons get good treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar east champaran district brick kiln explosion
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP