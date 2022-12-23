Owner among six killed in explosion at brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran

Six people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's East Champaran district on Friday evening, police said. The incident happened at the brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among those killed was the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar, police said.

"The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on," said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

Also Read | 'Go to Pak with family': BJP leader posts video message for ex Bihar minister

Those injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, a senior police officer said.

Several fire tenders were working at the site, he said.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said may the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives.

He directed officials to ensure that all injured persons get good treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}