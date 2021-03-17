PACS chairman shot dead in Bihar, angry villagers clash with police
A Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) chairman Pawan Gupta, who was likely to contest panchayat elections, was gunned down in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Tuesday, triggering a clash between villagers and police, when they tried to take one of the assailant’s custody from the villagers. The clash resulted in injuries to 11 persons, including policemen and a couple of senior officials. More than 50 villagers have been arrested for the clash along with the man accused of hiring contract killers to eliminate Gupta.
“More than 100 people have been identified, while 54 have already been arrested for their involvement in the clash,” said Navin Chand Jha, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran, on Wednesday.
Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Areraj, Jyoti Prakash, and sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Sanjeev Kumar, were among the injured in the clash.
On Tuesday morning four criminals on two motorcycles, barged into a shop and shot Matiyariya panchayat PACS president Pawan Gupta from a close range, killing him at the spot, said police. PACS are the grass root level arms of the short-term co-operative credit structure.
“The local gave a hot chase and caught hold of one of the assailants, while three others managed to escape on a motorcycle,” Shiv Kumar, a local resident quoted eye-witnesses as saying.
As the news of the murder spread, a large number of villagers gathered near the Bazaar area, set the motorcycle used in crime on fire and thrashed the captured criminal, identified as Anil Sahni. “They were unwilling to hand the criminal to the police when we reached and tried to rescue him. When we tried to claim his custody, a crowd gathered there and attacked the police team,” said Jyoti Prakash, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Areraj, who suffered leg injuries.
At around 1pm, Matiyariya Bazaar area suddenly resembled a war zone as the protestors fought pitched battle and hurled stones, seriously injuring four police personnel. Normalcy returned only after reinforcements from Areraj, Govindpur and Sagsuli police stations reached the spot and fired several rounds in the air.
Victim Pawan Gupta was seen as a contestant for the post of village headman against incumbent mukhiya Surendra Singh for Matiyariya panchayat this year, locals said.
SDPO Jyoti Prakash confirmed the arrest of Matiyariya panchayat head Surendra Singh for allegedly hiring contract killers to eliminate Pawan Gupta.
“In the course of preliminary investigation, the arrested criminal Anil Sahni accepted to have received a contract from Surendra Singh,” said the sub divisional police officer.
The condition of Sahni, who was badly thrashed by the crowd, is stated to be serious, while injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Areraj.
Bihar: Seven get life term nearly 10 years after farmer's murder
Inter-district dacoit gang busted in Bihar, 10 including kingpin arrested
RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold
Award instituted in Mahadevi Verma's name on her 114th birth anniversary
- Mahadevi Verma was a literary giant, who was awarded with the country's highest literary award, Jnanpith award in 1982
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav says no chief minister is as 'weak' as Nitish Kumar
Patna firm offering fake data operator's job for ₹60,000 in cash, busted
- The police team from Kaimur, on Thursday raided the Patna office of the company and arrested the director and coordinator of the fake jobs firm.
Atulya Ganga team reaches Bihar for river cleanliness
- The mission is working towards synergising all efforts including those by the government, non-government organisations, corporates, volunteers and common public
Bihar granting taxation powers to gram panchayats from next fiscal
- Officials said the tax rate for each category, where panchayats can collect tax was being finalised.
Bihar gets 3 more RAF companies, new headquarters to come up in Vaishali
- It will take at least three years to develop the required infrastructure to create RAF headquarters on the land allocated to the CRPF.
Bihar: Beur and Nawada jail superintendents among 6 officers to be suspended
- 36 cell phones, 17 chargers, seven SIM cards and contraband were recovered in the search operations inside jails in Bihar.
Bodh Gaya Tourism institute to get its own building at cost of ₹50 crores
- Bodh Gaya was selected as the site for IITTM in the state, considering the need of trained tourism professionals there.
Patna has a hot day at 34.4°C, relief and light rains likely on Thursday
- Humidity has increased in Bihar as winds carrying moisture entered Bihar 72 hours ago, said a weather department official.
Bihar school teacher jailed till death for raping a minor student
- The court held it to be a inhuman act and awarded a sentence of imprisonment for life to both the accused.
AIIMS Darbhanga: Technical team to assess pre investment preparedness
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government had cleared the proposal to build an AIIMS at Darbhanga in September 2020.
