Pappu Yadav gets bail in 3 cases, walks out of jail

Independent MP from Bihar’s Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, walked out of jail on Friday after being granted bail in three cases by a special Patna court. His plea was earlier deferred due to bomb threat to the court premises. Independent Purnea MP Pappu Yadav speaksg to media persons after being granted bail at the Civil Court in Patna on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Yadav was arrested with a forgery case dating back to 1995 and had secured bail for that but he had to spend days in jail because of three other cases for which he was granted bail by the MP/MLA court on Friday. His advocate, Vijay Anand, said that Yadav was booked at the Kotwali police station and Buddha Colony police station in 2017 and 2019 in connection with his participation in protests and demonstrations.

After coming out of jail, Yadav attacked his political detractors and alleged that senior police officers were conspiring to get him killed.

He thanked politicians across party lines, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tej Pratap Yadav, Digvijay Singh, Manoj Jha, Anand Mohan, Asaduddin Owaisi and others for supporting him during his arrest period.

“If I have won today, it is the victory of justice. I am grateful to the judiciary for separating truth from the lies,” he said.

Yadav also alleged that a conspiracy was in place to get him killed in the hospital as well.

Notably, he was kept at Patna Medical College and Hospital under judicial custody for two days due to his ill health on the court’s order.

He asserted that he “will not let the fight for the NEET girl stop.”Before his arrest, the MP had claimed that police were after him because he was consistently raising voice in the NEET aspirant death case.

“Of late, I have been highlighting the ineptitude of the government in handling incidents like the recent death of a NEET aspirant which has brought to light the insecurity faced by girl students living in hostels in the city,” he had said.

Prior to his arrest, Pappu Yadav had raised the issue of a Patna NEET student’s death in Parliament. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also linked his arrest to his vocal advocacy on public issues, especially the student death.