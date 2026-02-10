Pappu Yadav gets bail in ’95 case, but to stay in jail due to FIR in another case

The special MP/MLA court of Patna on Tuesday granted regular bail to Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a three-decade-old forgery case. Purnea Independent MP was arrested late on Friday evening from his Mandiri residence by the Patna police following a high-voltage drama after a property attachment warrant was issued against him by the court in connection with a 1995 case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC. MP Pappu Yadav at the Civil Court in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Yadav was admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) due to “health-related issues” on Saturday and then he was forwarded to the Beur central jail after a doctor found him fit.

The MP arrived at the court premises from the Beur jail at around 12:30 pm during the hearing of his bail petition which began at 2.00 pm. During the hearing, he was seen sitting on a wheelchair in the court. At 3 o’clock, he went back to the prison. Earlier, he pleaded in the court that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him by giving some kind of injection inside the Beur jail. The MP told the judge that he has no faith in the Patna Police.

Pappu’s counsel Shivnandan Bharti told reporters, “Purnea MP has been granted bail in the 1995 case. However, he will remain in judicial custody, as another case was filed on the same day at the Buddha Colony police station for allegedly obstructing the police from discharging duty.” The counsel claimed that the Patna Police “conspired” to file a case accusing him of obstructing their work while he had offered himself for the arrest after seeing the warrant.

Bharti said that during the hearing, the MP himself raised certain questions before the court. “Pappu highlighted that although the court had ordered to keep him in the PMCH’s prisoner ward, till the hearing scheduled on Monday, he was discharged and sent to the Beur jail on Sunday without proper treatment,” Bharti alleged. However, his bail plea could not be taken up on Monday as judicial work in the court was suspended following a bomb threat.

Bharti alleged that his client broke into tears during court proceedings, not because he had to face difficulties there at the PMCH, but because he saw that not a single person was getting proper treatment in the PMCH. People were living in extreme scarcity of services and a state of chaos prevails at the hospital, he claimed. The lawyer also charged police officials with misbehaving with his client. He claimed that the court took the matter seriously and said that action will be taken against the concerned officials.

Meanwhile, the Patna Police sought him for remand in another case registered with the Kotwali Police Station. On March 27, 2017, Pappu Yadav, under the banner of his party Jan Adhikar Party (JAP-L), protested against the massive hike in the electricity tariff and BSSC paper leak in Bihar. Vehicular traffic disrupted on the busiest road led to registering an FIR against him and his supporters.