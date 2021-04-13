Passengers at Bihar's Darbhanga airport struggle without transport at entry gate

Travelling with children in the scorching heat during summer is turning out to be a challenge for passengers at Darbhanga airport as they have to walk more than 100 metres from entry point to civil enclave due to the restrictions, including no vehicles for pick and drop, imposed by the air force.

“It is difficult for passengers with heavy luggage to manoeuvre both the baggage trolley and carry their children from entry to terminal building or vice versa,” said Kavita Thakur, passenger at Darbhanga airport.

It is equally tough for senior citizens to stand in queue in hot and humid weather outside entrance gate, awaiting their turn and walk with baggage trolley to reach civil enclave, said another passenger.

Meanwhile, airport director (APD) Biplab Kumar Mondal said he has already initiated talks with senior officials and district administration regarding facilities like golf cart, e-rickshaw or to consider a proposal for construction of skywalk to provide link between civil enclave and main road. “When something new comes up, you need to upgrade facility gradually. Efforts are going on to expand facilities,” he added.

“Two battery operated tricycles, assisted by a home guard jawan, were provided to ferry senior citizens and differently abled passengers to cover the distance from entrance gate to civil enclave ,” the APD said.

Bihar water resources and IPRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha tweeted on Monday, “ It has been a great start. The figures for the first five months (November 8- April 7) of traffic are testimony to this fact. It is a matter of pride for us”.

The minister concerned provided data of number of flights and passengers.

The figure revealed that in the first five months, despite frequent flight cancellations during winter season, Darbhanga airport catered to as many as 165,990 passengers and operated 1030 flights

However, since becoming operational on November 8 last year, as many as 173,811 passengers have travelled to and from Darbhanga airport till April 11, revealed an informed source.

Former MP attacks Nitish Kumar over developement of airport

Former Darbhanga MP Kirti Azad launched a scathing attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar for delay in land acquisition for expansion of the airport.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Azad said the CM and one Yuvraj (whose identity was not specified by the ex-MP in his statement) were throwing dust in the eyes of people of Mithila by doing table politics just to give credit to each other.

The matter concerning land acquisition was so far on paper only, he added.

“Chief Minister was never interested in the development of Darbhanga Airport. Just like no initiative has been started for the development of Purnia Airport till date,” Azad said.

In the meantime, incumbent MP from Darbhanga Gopal Jee Thakur said that he raked up demand to start civil aviation facility long ago. “I had raked up the issue of starting flight service from Darbhanga airport in state assembly as an MLA from Benipur assembly constituency,” he said.

Thakur said he also met the then union minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha to discuss expansion and development of airport under UDAN. “An area of 78 acres will be required to construct permanent civil enclave and set up navigational facilities,” he added.