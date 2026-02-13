Patna civil court again gets bomb threat call, second within 24 hrs

Patna civil court once again received a threat call to blow it up, second within 24 hours. The repeated threats to blow up the court has raised questions on Patna police for their failure to trace the source. Advocates expressed their anger on Thursday as court work got virtually paralysed for the second consecutive day. . Advocates of Patna civil court gather at entrance gate of the court following a bomb threat, Thursday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

On Thursday, the threat message was received on phone. Soon heavy police force was deployed. Anti-terrorist squads, police, and dog squads were deployed to begin a search operation for explosive materials in the court complex.

On the other hand, Patna district bar association asked all advocates to wear I-card on court premises. “During a general meeting, all advocates should bring their identity card with them for security check at the gate and all advocates should cooperate with the security personnel,” said Sudhir Kumar Sinha, a vigilance member of the association said.

“It has been decided that the entire court complex and lawyers’ chamber would be under 24-hour security. This decision was taken due to frequent bomb scares at Patna civil court,” said general secretary of association Arvind Kumar Maour.

Entry of the general public on the court premises has been temporarily restricted.

Patna city SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said a comprehensive search of the court complex was going on following the bomb threat. “The dog squad and bomb disposal teams are undertaking further necessary action,” he added.

Notably, the Patna civil court received bomb threats thrice in past 72 hours.