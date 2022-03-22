Home / Cities / Patna News / Patna HC hauls up two top officials for contempt
patna news

Patna HC hauls up two top officials for contempt

The Patna High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against Bihar’s law secretary in-charge Jyoti Swaroop Srivastava and joint secretary Umesh Kumar Sharma for their disobedience of its order in a case relating to the reappointment of a public prosecutor (PP).
The Patna high court. (HT Photo)
The Patna high court. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:04 PM IST
Copy Link
BySubhash Pathak, Patna

The Patna High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against Bihar’s law secretary in-charge Jyoti Swaroop Srivastava and joint secretary Umesh Kumar Sharma for their disobedience of its order in a case relating to the reappointment of a public prosecutor (PP).

In a written order uploaded on the court’s website on Tuesday, Justice PB Bajanthri asked both the officers to be present in the court in person and face the contempt proceedings on the next date of hearing, which is March 31.

The matter relates to termination of service of the then PP of Motihari, Jai Prakash Mishra, by the government in 2019, which the court had held illegal and unjustifiable in December 2021, after the victim challenged the government’s action through a writ. Accordingly, the government was asked to reinstate Mishra as PP.

Mishra had filed a contempt case in January this year after the law department refused to reinstate his service despite the court’s order to do it within a week.

During the hearing of the contempt case, Justice Bajanthri noted, “The secretary and joint secretary, law department, shall be present in the court to face contempt petition. It is to be noted that disobedience to orders of this court dated December 21, 2021, amounts to manifestly a contempt. An undertaking given to a court if disobeyed is contempt.”

Earlier, in the same case, the court had sent a show cause notice the chief minister’s office (CMO) after the law department’s joint secretary stated that the file regarding Mishra’s appointment was pending for the chief minister’s approval. It had also imposed a cost of 10,000 on the law department and mandated for personal appearance of the joint secretary during each hearing of the contempt case.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Satish Chandra Mishra, said that framing of the charges against as senior a bureaucrat as the secretary in a contempt case was rare. “In 2003, the court of Justice RS Garg had summoned the then chief secretary KAH Subramanium and ordered for his arrest in a matter relating to the contempt of court,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out