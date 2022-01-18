Patna University gives nod to 525.77 crore deficit budget

The Patna University (PU) senate, at a meeting under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor (VC) Girish Kumar Choudhary held on Tuesday, passed a deficit budget of ₹525.77 crore for the fiscal 2022-23.

The budgetary provision entails a proposed expenditure of ₹561.54 crore against an income of ₹35.7 crore from all sources.

During the meeting, the senate members unanimously agreed for the implementation of choice based credit system (CBCS) in undergraduate (UG) courses from the academic session 2022-23.

Choudhary said, “We would send the proposal to implement CBCS in UG courses to the chancellor for his assent. PU is the first varsity in the state to introduce CBCS at UG level. The new system would encourage multi-disciplinary courses which is a part of New Education Policy 2020.”

Choudhary also clarified the varsity has yet not announced fee hike for B.Ed course.

“Like other government colleges, we are considering to increase B.Ed fees to ₹25,000 for two years, which is as low as ₹1,800 per year at present. As the college is facing huge financial crunch, we are planning a considerable hike in fees so that the training college will be able to meet administrative expenses. However, the decision is yet to finalised,” he said, dismissing rumours of hiking fees to ₹1.50 lakh which recently created unrest among students.

Talking about the work progress in the current session, he said, “Covid-19 outbreak has adversely affected proposed work in various fields including infrastructure development, recruitment of guest faculties and PhD course work. Our academic session is also running late by six months. We hope to bring the derailed work on track in the next academic session.”

In an effort to improve NAAC grade, Choudhary emphasised on cultivating conducive research environment among students and teachers.

“We have already allotted a sum of ₹2 crore for encouraging research work which would eventually help the varsity to fetch better grade in the next NAAC assessment. We are ready to extend all possible help to research scholars for creating a favourable environment for research work”, he added.

Choudhary also said that the varsity is looking forward to strengthen placement facility and alumni association.

In the meeting, the V-C answered queries of several senate members and noted their suggestions for formulating future action plan.

Manish Kumar, president of Patna University Students’ Union (2019-20), pointed out that hostels near Rani Ghat are in dire need of repair and renovation.

“Rani Ghat hotels are in dilapidated condition from many years. We demand immediate renovation of the hostel. Besides, special bus service should be provided to girls for transportation. Students showing interest in research work should also get financial assistance”, he pointed.

The senate meeting was held virtually owing to Covid-19 restrictions.