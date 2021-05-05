Patna’s Mahavir temple offers free oxygen lifeline during Covid-19 crisis

Patna’s historic Mahavir Mandir is closed for devotees due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic but it has opened up a lifeline for Covid-19 patients, many of whom have died in hospitals and at homes in absence of oxygen support.

Amid the shadow of gloom cast over the state’s healthcare sector which is crumbling under pressure from an increasing number of Covid-19 patients requiring oxygenated beds or ventilator support, the over 300-year-old temple is spreading hope from dawn to dusk by giving out oxygen cylinders to patients for free. All that patients’ attendants or kin need to show is the prescription and the Aadhaar card of the patient.

“People need to register online for oxygen, but if one is unable to do so, oxygen is given on presentation of required documents. The idea is to help people in genuine need for free,” said Acharya Kishore Kunal, the administrator of the temple.

Ramchandra Sheshadriji and his team, who were earlier engaged in preparing Tirupati laddoos for famous ‘navedyam’, have now got down to public service whole-heartedly. Since many visiting the temple for oxygen are either aged or physically frail, the temple volunteers deliver cylinders to their vehicles while offering reassuring words.

While black marketing of oxygen cylinders and important drugs continues to create a depressing scenario for Covid patients, harried residents recognised that selfless initiatives such as these are ‘god sent’, spreading hope and positivity.

“For us, this is not just oxygen, it comes along with Hanuman ji’s blessings,” said Abhay Kumar, who got an oxygen cylinder from the temple for his teacher, a Covid patient in home isolation.

Acharya Kunal said the temple management wanted to set up an oxygen plant, but it was going to take time at a time when people were crying out for immediate help.

“We contacted many firms, but the minimum time it would take is four months. So, we decided to refill small cylinders. Industrialist Sanjay Bhartiya has helped in this pious endeavour and we appreciate his gesture,” he added.

Mahavir Mandir has also started a 40-bed Covid hospital at Patna-based Mahavir Arogya Sansthan and another 25-bed hospital in Begusarai.

A couple of years ago, the Mahavir Mandir Trust, which runs 12 big institutions including hospitals and orphanages, started free treatment for cancer patients under the age of 18 years and children born with holes in hearts, Kunal said.

Mahavir Mandir is not alone in this pious movement, several voluntary organisations and individuals such as Gaurav Rai have also pooled in critical resources such as oxygen cylinders to help the needy. Fondly called oxygen man, Rai carries small cylinders in his car everyday to deliver at the doorsteps of the needy – all for free.