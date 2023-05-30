Home / Cities / Patna News / As Nitish Kumar gears up for Opposition unity meet, BJP plans big in Bihar

As Nitish Kumar gears up for Opposition unity meet, BJP plans big in Bihar

ByArun Kumar
May 30, 2023 05:47 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are scheduled to visit Bihar in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are scheduled to visit Bihar in June as part of the party's mass contact programme to mark the Modi government's completion of nine years in office, said party leaders.

The BJP will hold mass contact programmes in Bihar to mark the Modi government’s completion of nine years in office. (File)
The campaign will take place close on the heels of the united Opposition meet called by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on June 12.

The campaign will take place close on the heels of the united Opposition meet called by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on June 12.

BJP state president Samrat Choudhary said PM Modi will address a public meeting in the state.

“The exact date and venue will be finalised later. Along with him (PM), several top leaders will also be in the state,” he said.

“The BJP’s programmes go on round the year. This is special as it will be on the completion of nine years of the Modi government. The mass contact programme, scheduled till June 30, will showcase the Modi government’s achievements,” he added.

“The main purpose is to let the people know what the BJP government of Narendra Modi has done for the state in the last nine years and what it could not do due to stubborn Nitish, who stalled many projects due to his ego,” Choudhary said.

“People have faith in Narendra Modi, who is the leader of the largest party that has people’s trust, and Nitish Kumar is the leader of the smallest party that has been rejected in Bihar itself and continues to be at the mercy of the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), which is the synonym for all that went wrong in the state,” he added.

He added that the BJP is not bothered about the Opposition meet called by Nitish Kumar.

“The BJP is hardly bothered by the meeting of a group of rejected and dejected leaders fighting all sorts of corruption cases. Nitish Kumar knows being a leader of the smallest party, he has become a liability wherever he goes, but he cannot stop daydreaming,” he said.

Nitish Kumar has travelled to different parts of the country in the last couple of months to meet a string of Opposition leaders for stitching an alliance of the Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He has also been trying to prepare a level playing field for regional parties and the Congress.

    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

