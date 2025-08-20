PM Modi to inaugurate 6-lane Aunta-Simaria Ganga bridge in Bihar on Friday

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bihar’s six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge over the river Ganga, connecting Mokama in Patna district and Begusarai, on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Aunta-Simariya section of NH-31 and construction of the six-lane Ganga Setu on October 14, 2017.

Modi will be flying to Simaria in Begusarai to inaugurate the bridge, a senior official familiar with the development said. “The PM is likely to halt for around 30 minutes at Simaria and will walk on the newly constructed bridge,” he added.

Built at a cost of ₹1,900 crore, the bridge on NH-31 is 8.16 km long (including approach roads), with a 1.865 km stretch over the Ganga river to connect north and south Bihar for smooth connectivity and to reduce the load on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deputy general manager (media) Praveen Tyagi said, adding the bridge is 34 metres wide.

The Aunta-Simaria bridge, constructed parallel to the two-lane rail-cum-road bridge Rajendra Setu, which is currently under repair, will reduce the travel distance for heavy vehicles by 100 km between regions of north Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Araria, etc.) and south Bihar (Patna, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai, etc.), apart from saving operating costs and fuel.

The bridge will also provide an easy link to Simaria Dham, where thousands of pilgrims visit the Kalpavas Mela held every year. “Bihar government is also working on developing Simaria/Simaria Dham as a hub for cultural tourism,” an official said.

Bihar’s minister of road construction Nitin Navin said, “This bridge will reduce the distance between north and south Bihar through this signature project. It is a reminder to the people how far Bihar has travelled from the lantern age when there were craters in the name of roads. The PM sees Bihar as the next growth engine and all his efforts are aimed at preparing a strong launch pad.”

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary said, “Bihar is witnessing all-round development, thanks to the PM and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s initiatives, and it will only pick up momentum as the state strives to become economically strong with robust infrastructure.”

During his visit to Gaya in Bihar, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹13,000 crore and flag off two trains.

He will inaugurate the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31 worth around ₹1,900 crore, the Buxar Thermal Power Plant worth ₹6,880 crore, and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Muzaffarpur.

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Muzaffarpur, which includes an advanced oncology outpatient department (OPD), in-patient department (IPD) wards, operation theatres, modern laboratory, blood bank, and a 24-bed intensive care unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU), will provide advanced and affordable cancer treatment to patients in Bihar and neighbouring states, reducing the need to travel for treatment.

Aiming to reduce pollution in the Ganga and improve sanitation facilities in keeping with the vision of Swachh Bharat, Modi will inaugurate the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) and Sewerage Network at Munger, constructed under Namami Gange, worth over ₹520 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a series of urban infrastructure projects worth around ₹1,260 crore, including STPs and sewerage networks at Daudnagar in Aurangabad and Jehanabad; STP, interception, and diversion works at Barahiya in Lakhisarai, and Jamui.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0), he will lay the foundation stone for water supply projects at Aurangabad, Bodhgaya, and Jehanabad, in a bid to provide clean drinking water, modern sewerage systems, and improved sanitation.

Boosting rail connectivity in the region, the PM will flag off two trains — Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi and Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma.

He will also hand over keys to some of the 12,000 rural beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban.