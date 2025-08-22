PM slams RJD-Congress bloc in Bihar; inaugurates projects worth 13,000 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, alleging that the opposing parties were against the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill as most of their leaders were either in jail or out on bail. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Gayaji on Friday. (PMO)

The Bill proposes the removal of prime ministers, chief ministers and ministers if they are arrested or detained for 30 days over serious charges.

Addressing a rally at Bodh Gaya after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of different projects worth ₹13,000 crore, PM Modi alleged that the RJD and its allies consider people of Bihar only as their vote bank and that the people of Bihar know RJD leaders always indulge in corrupt practices.

“No major project was completed in Bihar during the RJD and Congress regimes. They never thought about people’s betterment and were always busy filling their own pockets,” Modi said.

Justifying the amendment, Modi said that, “Every child in Bihar knows about the RJD’s corruption. People expect transparency. The NDA government has brought a new Amendment to maintain this.”

“The RJD, Congress, Left parties are opposing. They are angry. Who doesn’t know why they are afraid of it? Those who have committed a sin know what they have done. They know that if they land in jail all their dreams would be shattered. They are so angry that they are using all sorts of words against me,” Modi said.

The PM further highlighted the perils of demographic imbalance due to infiltration and illegal migration in border areas and announced the launch of a high-powered ‘Demography Mission’ to address this national security challenge, ensuring the unity, integrity, and rights of India’s citizens are safeguarded.

Modi claimed that demography was changing fast in the border districts of Bihar and accused the RJD and Congress of supporting the infiltrators.

“The increasing population of illegal immigrants in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our country. We will not let immigrants take away the jobs meant for the people of Bihar... To tackle this threat, I have proposed to start a demographic mission. This mission will begin its work shortly. We will throw out every immigrant... The people of Bihar must be wary of the supporters of these immigrants in the country... The Congress and RJD want to take away the rights of the people of Bihar and give them to immigrants for appeasement and to increase their vote bank…”

The PM also said that people should be alert towards infiltrators within the country. “There are infiltrators inside the country as well. The RJD and Congress want your right to be given to them. Shouldn’t they be thrown out?” the Prime Minister said in a veiled attack on the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ of the Grand Alliance currently underway in Bihar.

Hailing Operation Sindoor, the PM said that India, through this operation, has sent a strong message that no adversary will be left “unpunished” and Indian missiles will strike and eliminate terrorists wherever they are.

Recalling his first visit to the state after the Pahalgam attack, he said, “Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Bihar has stood as the backbone of the country at all times. Every resolve made on this pious land is the strength of the country and doesn’t go in vain. When the Pahalgam terror attack happened, I had vowed from this land to reduce the terrorists to dust. The world has seen that resolve getting fulfilled.”

“Pakistan was attacking us with drones and missiles but India was scattering Pakistan’s missiles in the air like twigs. Not even a single missile of Pakistan could cause any harm to us. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line of India’s defence policy, sending a strong message that no adversary will go unpunished. Even if terrorists hide in the depths of hell, India’s missiles will track them down and eliminate them,” the PM added.

He said, “The double-engine government is working continuously for the development of Gayaji. In a single day, projects worth ₹13,000 crores were inaugurated or their foundation stones were laid in the holy land of Gayaji. These include several major projects related to energy, development and health. This will give strength to the industries of Bihar and create new employment opportunities for the youth. I congratulate the people of Bihar for this.”

Prime Minister Modi further conveyed that facilities of electricity, water and gas connection have been provided in houses given to the beneficiaries of PM-Awas Yojana as he symbolically hands over keys to a few beneficiaries as part of the Grih Pravesh ceremony of 12,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban.

He stated, “I have a big resolution, until every needy person gets a pucca house, Modi will not sit. With this thought in mind, in the last 11 years, pucca houses have been built and given to more than 4 crore poor people. In Bihar alone, more than 38 lakh houses have been built and in Gaya more than 2 lakh families have got their own pucca houses. Along with these houses, the poor have got their self-respect. Facilities of electricity, water and gas connection have been provided in these houses.”

The Prime Minister assured that the PM-Awas Yojana will continue to be implemented till every poor gets their own house.

“Today, taking this series forward, more than 16,000 families of Magadh city of Bihar have been given their own pucca houses, which means this time the joy of Diwali and Chhath Puja will be even more in these families. I congratulate all the beneficiary families. I assure those who have missed out on the benefits of PM-Awas Yojana, the implementation of PM-Awas will continue till every poor person gets his own pucca house,” the Prime Minister said.