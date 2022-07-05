PM to participate in Bihar Vidhan Sabha function on July 12

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Patna on July 12 to participate in the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations, the Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker said on Tuesday.

Terming the visit as a memorable occasion, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha after a meeting with officials regarding the visit, said, “All arrangements are being made for the all-important PM’s visit.”

Those present at the meeting included deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari, chief secretary Amir Subhani, home secretary Jitendra Srivastava, DGP SK Singhal, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna SSP SS Dhillon, municipal commissioner, and others.

Sinha said that the PM would reach Patna on July 12 evening and unveil the ‘Shatabdi Stambh’ (centenary column), built-in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. President Ram Nath Kovind had last year laid the foundation while he was in the state to address the legislators and MPs as part of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Museum, which will showcase 100 years of glorious journey of the House and the various milestones it had achieved along the way, and legislators’ guest house, besides plating sapling of ‘Kalptaru’ and opening the Centenary Memorial Garden.

“All the present and past members of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha and Bihar Vidhan Parishad, present and former MPs, and other dignitaries will grace the occasion,” the speaker said.

