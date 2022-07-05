PM to participate in Bihar Vidhan Sabha function on July 12
PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Patna on July 12 to participate in the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations, the Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker said on Tuesday.
Terming the visit as a memorable occasion, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha after a meeting with officials regarding the visit, said, “All arrangements are being made for the all-important PM’s visit.”
Those present at the meeting included deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari, chief secretary Amir Subhani, home secretary Jitendra Srivastava, DGP SK Singhal, Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna SSP SS Dhillon, municipal commissioner, and others.
Sinha said that the PM would reach Patna on July 12 evening and unveil the ‘Shatabdi Stambh’ (centenary column), built-in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. President Ram Nath Kovind had last year laid the foundation while he was in the state to address the legislators and MPs as part of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations.
The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Museum, which will showcase 100 years of glorious journey of the House and the various milestones it had achieved along the way, and legislators’ guest house, besides plating sapling of ‘Kalptaru’ and opening the Centenary Memorial Garden.
“All the present and past members of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha and Bihar Vidhan Parishad, present and former MPs, and other dignitaries will grace the occasion,” the speaker said.
Lucknow police register FIR against filmmaker, two others over “Kaali” poster
The Lucknow Police on Monday registered a case against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in connection with a controversial poster of her documentary “Kaali” in which a woman dressed up as Goddess Kaali is shown smoking a cigarette. The FIR was registered on July 4 at Hazratganj police station by advocate Ved Prakash Shukla in which he accused the Canada-based filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai, producer Asha Associates and editor Shravan Onachan of hurting people's sentiments through the film.
All educational institutions in coastal Karnataka to remain shut tomorrow
The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Wednesday in view of continuing rains in the coastal region. DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao declared holidays in the districts. Educational institutions remained closed in the two districts on Tuesday also as per an earlier order. The incessant rains in the two coastal districts have resulted in landslides and damage to houses.
Compulsory retirement: Uttar Pradesh government departments asked to screen employees in 50+ age group
In a bid to improve efficiency, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked all its departments to screen employees in 50-year plus age group for compulsory retirement by the end of July. “I have been directed to say that all the establishment controlling officers working under you should complete the screening of the personnel by July 31,” said Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in an order dated July 5. The state government had undertaken similar exercises in the past, too.
Pargaon Dungi villages flooded for fifth consecutive year due to rains
The Pargaon-Dungi villages located on the outskirts of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport site have, for the fifth consecutive year, been flooded following incessant rains in the region. The villagers blame land filling at the airport site and lament that despite CIDCO's claims of pre-monsoon measures being taken every year, there is little change on the ground during the monsoon.
Labourer kidnaps employer’s son over non-payment of wages; arrested by Panvel police
A 35-year-old labourer kidnapped his employer's 11-year-old son for non-payment of his wages of ₹8,000. After kidnapping the boy, the accused, Saibuddin Alam, demanded a ransom of ₹30,000 from his employer. The Panvel City police rescued the boy from Bhiwandi with the help of Narpoli Police and arrested Alam. The complainant, Sahidul Sajjad Ali Rehman transferred ₹4,000 to an account number that Alam provided. Rehman then approached Panvel City police station and registered an FIR.
