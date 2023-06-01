In making, anti-BJP front agrees to press mute on Savarkar

A broad agreement has emerged among political parties preparing to mount a united challenge to the ruling BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections that they would not attack Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, as requested by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, or raise other contentious issues that could split them, leaders familiar with the matter said. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Shiv Sena (UBT) party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on May 11. (ANI)

Leaders of 18 political parties, among them three chief ministers, are scheduled to meet in Patna on June 12 as part of efforts to form a coalition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which are being spearheaded by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, an ally of the saffron party till August last year.

A senior Janata Dal (United) leader, who is privy to the discussions, said there is a broad agreement that statements that give BJP “unnecessary” political advantage should not be made.

“We have decided to stick to the issues such as social justice, rising unemployment and inflation. Statements that could benefit BJP, like ones on V D Savarkar, need to be avoided,” said JD(U) chief spokesperson and special advisor K C Tyagi, considered to be a confidant of CM Kumar.

Tyagi’s statement comes in the backdrop of Congress leaders’ statements critical of Savarkar, which had drawn displeasure by Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

“This is just an example. There are other issues that need a uniform opinion,” Tyagai said, adding that there are at least 450 Lok Sabha seats where a united opposition can put a common candidate against BJP.

Speaking of the June 12 meeting scheduled in Bihar’s capital to discuss the broad parameters of unity against BJP, JD(U) leaders said that except Odisha CM Navin Pathnaik’s Biju Janata Dal and Telangana CM KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi, most of the other major political parties are expected to attend.

So far, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav have confirmed their participation, they said.

“The importance of this meeting can be judged from the fact that the it would be attended by Congress as well as all those parties who had earlier initiated a move to form a non-Congress, non-BJP front, despite contradictions,” Tyagi said.

JD(U) leader Ashok Chowdhary, who is a minister in the Bihar government and a close aide of Nitish Kumar, agreed there are differences to be resolved. “There are contradictions and that will be resolved in first phase. The parties will have to realise that despite differences, if they want an alternative, they have to sit down and resolve these things. The very fact that the leaders would be coming to attend the meeting is very important,” Chowdhary told reporters.

Tyagi said they aren’t too worried about the absence of Patnaik and KCR since “their parties would be fighting to keep BJP out in their respective states”.

The idea of hosting the meeting in Patna was mooted by Banerjee, when Nitish Kumar met her in Kolkata last month.

After the Congress’s big victory in the Karnataka polls earlier this month, Banerjee had said her party would support the grand old party in states where it is strong, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, BJP is expected to organise a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar this month to counter the opposition unity bid. A senior party leader said the Prime Minister’s office has given nod for the rally but dates are yet finalised.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi also made light of the scheduled meeting in Patna of various parties opposed to BJP.

“In West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee poached Congress’s only MLA Byron Biswas. Can there be unity between TMC and Congress? In UP, both Congress and BSP refused to support Akhilesh Yadav’s party in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections,” he said.

