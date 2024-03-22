 Labourer killed as portion of under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul - Hindustan Times
Labourer killed as portion of under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 22, 2024 09:11 AM IST

At least eight other labourers were injured, Supaul DM Kaushal Kumar said. Many are also believed to be trapped under the debris.

At least one worker was killed and eight others were injured when a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul on Friday morning, district magistrate Kaushal Kumar said.

An image from the accident site (ANI)
An image from the accident site (ANI)

“The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. A massive rescue operation is underway,” the official said. He did not rule out the possibility of more deaths.

Unconfirmed reports, however, state that more than 40 labourers were working when three pillars of the longest under-construction road bridge in the country, collapsed at around 7:30 am. So far, nine of them have been rescued.

The 10.2 km long bridge, which is being built over the Kosi river and connects Supaul and Madhubani districts, is being built for the National Highways Authority of India (NHA) by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH).

Two companies – Gammon India and Trans Rail Lighting Limited – are jointly working on the project which costs 984 crore.

(Developing story, please check again for details)

