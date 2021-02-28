Primary classes to begin from tomorrow in Bihar: All you need to know

Regular classes will resume for students of class 1 to 5 in Bihar from March 1. The Bihar education department took the decision after consulting with the crisis management group in a meeting last week.

“We have decided to reopen the school for junior students from March 1. We will hold a review meeting after 15 working days to decide the continuance or discontinuance of the classes,” Chief secretary Deepak Kumar, who chaired the meeting, said.

Here is all you need to know about the decision:

1. Currently, schools are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% attendance and other restrictive measures due to the pandemic.

2. Students of Classes 9, 11 and 12 were told to come to school from January 4, while students of Classes 6 to 8 were called from February 8.

3. “Like senior students, primary class students will also be given two face masks on the first day of reopening. Primary schools will have to follow the same Covid-19 safety guideline issued for classes 6 to 12," said an official of the education department.

4. Parents as well as students have welcomed the government's decision to reopen schools. “It’s good that schools are reopening. Online class is not feasible for young students. After staying at home, children are losing the disciplined way of living,” Seema Pandey, whose daughter studies in Class 5, told Hindustan Times.

5. Schools and colleges were shut in the state since March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.