‘Puppet of foreign powers’: BJP national president Nitin Nabin slams Cong, Rahul

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday lashed out at the Nehru-Gandhi family and accused them of pursuing a "compromised mission" that prioritised personal and foreign interests over national welfare. He called Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi a "puppet of foreign powers".

Speaking to media in Patna on Wednesday, Nabin reacted to the Congress’ “compromised PM” jibe -- which claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi was under pressure and forced into signing the India-US interim tariff deal -- by recalling “the Nehru-Gandhi family’s compromise story”.

The BJP president levelled a series of accusations against the Nehru-Gandhi family, alleging a legacy of betrayal, ranging from Tibet to Rahul Gandhi’s meetings with anti-India elements abroad.

“I’m sharing with you information about how the Gandhi family’s compromise mission continued. How the entire Nehru-Gandhi family has always protected its interests by compromising that of the people of the country. There was a time when Nehru himself said that ‘450 million people are a liability for me’. We all know his relationship with the foreign powers. You have also seen Rahul Gandhi, how he acts as a puppet of foreign powers. If you look at Rajiv Gandhi’s compromise mission, you can see how he used defence deals to strengthen his personal bank accounts,” he said..

The BJP president alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru’s administration was an “open book for the CIA”, and claimed that the US foreign intelligence agency also “provided Indira Gandhi with propaganda money”.

Nabin further accused the Congress party of running a “parallel government” during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era and compromising national interests for foreign funding. “Sonia Gandhi, who became the Super PM between 2004-14 through the National Advisory Council and ran a parallel government and cabinet, was definitely fulfilling the compromise PM mission of the Congress. At the same time, funding for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the Chinese government was provided. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and meets anti-India people and does cheap politics in India at their behest,” he said.

“The poster boy of negative politics, does not inform security agencies during his foreign visits. Rahul Gandhi’s entire political career is promoting ‘compromise politics’. They are willing to compromise the country’s politics to any extent to serve their own interests,” he alleged.

In February, during the first half of Parliament’s budget session, Rahul Gandhi ripped into the federal government and accused the PM of having “sold Bharat Mata” in sanctioning the interim tariff deal with the US.